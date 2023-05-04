This weekend, Cinco Saltos is filled with music with the first Utópico Jazz Festival

utopian but realthis will be the jazz festival that will take place this weekend in Five Jumps. Far from any possible contradiction, el Utópico Jazz Festival (Fernández Oro, 73), which takes its name from the Utopia Cultural Center, venue of the event in question, is a possible reality based on the need to a group of musicians from Alto Valle to give themselves, and others, a space to play and be heard.

The result is this event independent, self-managed and collaborative which will offer two nights of jazz. This Saturday, at 9:00 p.m., the End of the World Trio (Roca) will perform; at 9:50 p.m., Kiyango (Bariloche), by the pianist Hernán Lugano; and at 10:45 p.m., Fundación Cultural Patagonia Jazz Quintet (Roca); while, on Sunday, at 9:00 p.m., Matacebo (Neuquén), the band led by Mono León; at 9:45 p.m., Kaos Vonnegut (Cinco Saltos/Roca); and at 22:45, Pope González Quartet (Cinco Saltos).

Advance tickets have a value of $2000 and can be purchased, up to and including tomorrow, at the workshop Creative Musical Space (General Paz 117, Cinco Saltos) or through Mercado Pago the phones 2994731054 or 2995766673 by text message and then send the payment receipt. As advance promotion, $3000 for the two days. At the door, tickets will cost $2,500 per day.

The FCP Jazz Quintet will close the day on Saturday, at 22:45.

“This festival arises mainly from the need to create cultural spaces, in this case for music, because here we can’t find places to make music, we don’t have access to festivals or events that can include this type of project; So, the main idea of ​​this is precisely to generate that missing space. In this opportunity It is the space that we are giving ourselves to musical projects who make original music, that is, composed by the musicians themselves, included within the style of jazz and improvised music or the aesthetics of jazz and improvised music”, says Francisco Fuchs, one of the organizers of the event and member of Kaos Vonnegut , in a dialogue with BLACK RIVER.

Utopian Jazz Festival: origins of a necessary space



The origin of the Utópico Jazz Festival took place where the festival will take place: Utopia Centro Cultura, in the center of Cinco Salto. Over therea group of musicians from the Alto Valle began to meet think and shape a festival that can be sustained over time. For now, they managed to shape their first edition, which will be this weekend. “Hopefully it can be an annual festival that in each edition can include different voices from the area in principle and then also open to musicians and artists from other places,” says Fuchs.

Kaos Vonnegut will be presented on Sunday, at 21:45.

Beyond a future opening, the musician who is also a member of the Homeanje Miyazaki Quintet formation, remarks that the main idea of ​​this event is to give relevance to local projects, “which are of very good quality and that they do not always have the space they deserve. With this festival we want to bring to the forefront the artistic projects that are around here, which are of very good quality and a lot of commitment”.

Starting from that place of prevalence of local projects, the grid of this first edition took shape, a made up of bands from northern Patagonia who interpret original music within the world of improvised music and jazz. This Saturday and Sunday will be the first Utopian. I hope there are many more



