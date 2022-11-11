Source title: Three meals for two and four seasons to enjoy Baiwei fireworks, homely costumes, light love drama “Qingqing Daily”, which will be broadcast exclusively on iQIYI on November 10

Another Qingxixiafanjing film after “The Son-in-law” will land on iQIYI tonight. At 19:00 on the evening of November 10th, the light love drama “Qingqing Daily” was broadcast exclusively on iQIYI. The show will be updated for 7 consecutive days from now on (6 VIP episodes on the first day, 2 free episodes), and from November 20, VIP members will update 2 episodes each from Sunday to Wednesday at 20:00. “Qingqing Daily” is produced by iQIYI, Xinli TV, and Revelers. Liu Wenyang is the producer and chief producer, Zhao Qichen is the director, Ji Sangrou and Ding Lu are the screenwriters, Zheng Zhuoqun is the script director and screenwriter, and Yang Bei is the general manager. Producer, Bai Jingting, Tian Xiwei, Chen Xiaojun, Liu Guanlin starring. With the theme of “everyday”, the play starts from the CP group portraits of many pairs of small families, and tells a warm and happy family story about farming and vegetable cultivation, food research, and entrepreneurship to become rich. “Qingqing Daily” has a novel story and frequent laughs, which has attracted attention. Before its launch, the number of users who booked the show on iQIYI had reached 2.2 million, which shows that the show has already received unprecedented expectations from the audience before it was broadcast. The members of the play “Xinchuan Big Family” come from the land of “Jiuchuan”. They have different personalities and rich group portraits, adding a new perspective to the light and joyful painting style of ancient costumes. Among these women, some people only want to live comfortably, some people try to rewrite their destiny with an independent consciousness, and some people try to start a business from scratch, so they collide with sweet and funny daily life in their respective small families. In addition to the warm and beautiful daily life, the friendship between women who help each other is also a highlight of the show. The girls work together to break through the secular concept, strive to realize their own ideals, work together to show the power of women, let “truth, kindness and beauty” and “little happiness” run through the whole play, and also make Xin Chuan who abides by traditions take on a new look. See also West Coast New District: The interactive stage of Oktoberfest wine song ignites summer carnival night On top of the warm and joyful group portraits, the dazzling array of delicacies in “Qingqing Daily” is also a major attraction. The play reflects the fireworks of the world. In the play, there are Manchu and Han banquets, imperial meals, home-cooked recipes, and eight major cuisines. All kinds of delicious delicacies not only satisfy the taste buds and heal the soul, but also connect the perception of life with the taste of “sour, sweet, bitter and spicy”, showing the steaming fireworks. The story atmosphere of “Qingqing Daily” is relaxed and happy, and will bring laughter and warmth to the audience this winter.

