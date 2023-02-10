Every journey home is a kind of enjoyment, and every time you go home is a kind of happiness. I embarked on the train to my hometown with a beautiful mood.

However, when I came to my seat, my mood turned 180 degrees in an instant, because the original seat for two people was occupied by a big fat man with a burly figure and a scar on his face. . He looked at me with expectant eyes, and tried his best to lean in, but he only gave up a little pitiful space. I put my butt on the edge of the seat and propped my legs on the aisle, feeling like a mountain on my back. In the past, when I went out for a ride, I most hoped to be surrounded by a slender lady. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not for the beauty, but for the space, because I’m also a “big brother” with broad shoulders and thick back.

After just one meal, my legs felt sore and numb. How can I persist in this six-hour journey?

I stood up and stretched my legs, and saw that the “giant” next to me was plugged in with a headset, his eyes were closed, his legs seemed to be shaking with the music, and he was very leisurely. I was very annoyed, thinking that children over 1.5 meters should buy full price tickets, but should people like you buy two tickets? I really had the urge to punch him, but seeing his “tonnage” and the scars on his face, I held back.

At this time, a little girl came from the other end of the carriage, holding a large jug in her hand, and asked with a smile: “Which uncle, aunt, brother or sister drinks water?” The sweet voice is heart-warming. The little girl carefully poured water into the water cups stretched out one after another. Occasionally, the car body shook, and she tried to keep her body balanced so that the hot water would not scald the passengers. Several people offered her apples, oranges, etc., but she waved them down. Someone stuffed fruit directly into her pocket, she smiled back, and found out that there were younger children and gave it away.

She came to me, and I smiled and asked, “little sister, who are you and what’s your name?”

“Uncle, my name is Dandan, and I am here to do volunteer work during school holidays.”

“Are you tired?”

“A little bit, but I’m happy in my heart.” She had a bright face.

“Do you need me to help you?”

“No, no, thank you.” Seeing my sitting posture, she smiled and blinked: “There is an empty seat in the second car in front, you go and sit.”

I sat in compartment 2 for about two hours and the owner of the seat got on. I stood for another half an hour, and an old lady beside me said, “Young man, I see you have been standing for a while, come and sit here.” There is room for me to sit down. Seeing my hesitation, the aunt said: “The three of us are not fat, just sit down.” Then she turned her head and said to the two people beside her: “Squeeze in.”

“My wife and grandson went to see my eldest brother and sister-in-law. They are almost 80 years old. We go there every other year.” My aunt chatted with me.

“Are you tired from driving?” I asked.

“I’m not tired, I’m not tired. This car is fast. I couldn’t do it in the early years. I had to get up early to get on the car, and it arrived at night. It was uncomfortable, and it was much faster after speeding up…” The aunt looked happy, and got out of the bamboo basket under the seat. He took out an orange, “Young man, aunt grows it herself, eat one to quench your thirst.”

I was not polite, peeled off the orange peel and took a bite, “It’s so sweet, it’s sweet to my heart.”

The aunt smiled: “How is it? Is it delicious? In the early years of growing oranges, the village charged us some fees. In the past ten years, not only did they not charge a penny, but they also gave us relief in case of disasters or disasters. The policy is good.” The aunt smiled from ear to ear, and I was so happy to share the happy moment with my aunt.

About an hour later, because I couldn’t bear to be squeezed by the three of my aunt, I lied that I was going to get off the station and got up, and took out a bag of snacks for my aunt. The aunt put half a bag of oranges in a convenience bag and handed it to me: “Take it, give it to your old sister to taste.” I had a sore nose, and I called out to the aunt in my heart, and my mother left, because my mother had already gone heaven.

There were still two hours before the destination, and I walked towards my seat, hoping that the fat man would get out of the car. Open the car door, there is a wall blocking the way at the junction, it turns out that the fat man is standing there. Due to the heavy load, his cheeks were dripping with sweat, and his legs kept alternately focusing on the center of gravity.

“Are you getting out of the car soon?” I asked puzzled.

The fat man saw me and smiled apologetically: “I got off at the final station, it’s still early. The carriage is too stuffy, go to the connecting point to get some air.”

This is an air-conditioned car, why is it so stuffy? I wondered and walked towards my seat. Oh, I saw it, it was a young mother, and a one or two-year-old child was playing in the seat beside her.

I went back to the junction of the carriages, and saw that the fat brother was still exchanging his legs, and his expression seemed a little difficult.

“Brother, I like you.” I praised from the bottom of my heart.

“Brother, I, I’m sorry, I’ve let you ‘float’ for a long time, but I’m too fat, I can’t stand it after standing for a while.” The fat brother was a little incoherent.

Brother, you are welcome. At this moment, I feel that the fat brother’s face is not only pleasing, but also so cute…