Crazy shuffle! NBA championship odds: The Suns rise to No. 1 in the West, the Clippers No. 5, and the Lone Ranger enters the top ten

On February 10th, Beijing time, the official NBA championship odds were updated. Among them, the Suns who got Durant soared to No. 2 in the league and are currently No. 1 in the Western Conference. After reinforcing Highland, Gordon, and Plumlee, the Clippers ranked fifth, and the Lone Ranger also squeezed into the top ten after trading for Irving. The Warriors who have received the most attention are currently ranked seventh and the Lakers are ranked 11th.

The specific odds ranking is as follows:

1. Celtics (+350)

2. Sun (+450)

3. Bucks (+550)

4. Nuggets (+700)

5. Clippers (+1100)

6.76 people (+1200)

7. Warriors (+1300)

8. Grizzlies (+1400)

9. Lone Ranger (+1600)

10. Knights (+2000)

11. Lakers (+2800)

12. Pelicans (+3000).

