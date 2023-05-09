Leipzig teacher receives teacher award 2022

It was important for Börstler to be close to his own subject, to biology and chemistry. The embodiment of what has been learned, in the truest sense of the word, the “bio flair” so to speak. Animals would always have lived in the specialist cabinet. “From axolotls to snapping turtles, gerbils, fish and crabs – some of our companions lived in terrariums and aquariums in our bio room,” recalls the bio teacher. “I think students notice when you’re having fun with it yourself.” But how were the animals cared for, especially during the holidays? “Students and teachers fed them, even during the holidays, someone always came in. It wasn’t stress-free, but it worked,” says Börstler.

“Ah” – the Bio-Börstler almost forgot. “In biology you encounter the wow factor at every turn,” explains the Leipzig teacher. They are grateful as teachers and insightful for students. “Let’s take the intertwining of biology and physical education classes, for example. After great exertion, lactic acid (lactate) always accumulates in the muscles. Only if the body is still moving easily after exertion does the blood transport the excess lactate to the liver. That’s why If physical education teachers and trainers always talk about “relaxing,” the biology teacher Börstler outlines an aha effect that the author can subscribe to immediately.

The "German Teachers' Prize – Innovative Teaching" is awarded in three categories: In "Outstanding Teachers", students nominate their particularly committed teachers who promote responsible cooperation and whose social skills they have personally experienced. "Innovative Teaching" is aimed at teachers in the secondary sector, who design teaching models for the school of the future and work with innovative ideas.

