THY ART IS MURDER – Celebrate 10 Years Of “Hate” With Live Album “Decade Of Hate”

THY ART IS MURDER celebrate the 10th anniversary of their sophomore Hate with the live album Decade Of Hate (Live In Melbourne 2023) which is already available digitally!

One of Australia’s best-selling exports, THY ART IS MURDER released their seminal second album, Hate, on October 19, 2012. On January 14, 2023, the band immortalized their sold-out Decade Of Hate performance in Melbourne at The Forum. Fans can now own or stream the digital version of Decade Of Hate (Live In Melbourne), out today. The physical versions, including a CD jewel and an LP, will be available to the masses on November 17th.

Check out the fiery live video for the song ‘Reign Of Darkness (Live in Melbourne 2023)’. The live album was produced by Lance Prenc and mixed and mastered by Will Putney (FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY).

THY ART IS MURDER’s Andy Marsh comments:

„When we set out to record our record „Hate“ all those years ago, none of us could anticipate the ride of a lifetime we were about to embark upon. So it seemed fitting that when we announced this recent ‚Decade Of Hate tour‘, we were again uncertain about what the shows would hold in store. They turned out to be the biggest of our career.



Throughout this wild journey, it was only through the undying support of our friends and fans across the world that we were able to traverse these monolithic milestones and for that, we are forever grateful. To have a dream is one thing, but to live it is something truly special and you have given that privilege to us.

In the last ten years, we attempted to cover as much ground on tour as possible, but this last anniversary tour was rather brief as we began preparations for our new record Godlike. With the help of our incredible crew, we are proud to give you HATE in full, the way we imagined we might one day be able to one day present the songs. For all those who couldn’t make it to a show, and for anyone who just wants to relive the experience it has now been immortalized on wax for all to hear.”

Below is the Decade Of Hate (Live In Melbourne 2023) track listing:

1. Reign Of Darkness

2. The Purest Strain Of Hate

3. Vile Creation

4. Shadow Of Eternal Sin

5. Immolation

6. Infinite Forms

7. Dean Sun

8. Gates Of Misery

9. Defective Breed

10. Doomed From Birth

11. Death Squad Anthem

12. Holy War

13. Puppet Master

