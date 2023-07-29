Bitter for Opel: E-car drivers are not convinced

E-car or combustion engine? Customers are already faced with this decision today – and will continue to do so for many years to come. It helps all the more if you can rely on recommendations from experienced friends. But just where Opel Stromer have a difficult time.

Opel relegated: These e-cars recommend drivers to others

Die E-car driver satisfaction is on the decline. Only 18 percent of those who have switched to a Stromer would recommend their electric car. This is the result of a study by market researchers at Uscale. A year earlier, the proportion of satisfied e-car drivers was significantly higher at 30 percent (source: n-tv).

However, it is not just the drive that counts – but above all the brand. Tesla is at the top end. 69 percent of Tesla drivers would advise colleagues or friends to use their wheels.

On the other hand, it ends up at the very bottom Opel. The people from Rüsselsheim only achieve a recommendation rate of 8 percent – ​​a disastrous result. However, the German brand is in good company. With Peugeot (11 percent), another car manufacturer from the Stellantis group lands so far down that one cannot help but hold on: These e-cars are apparently falling through with customers.

While Tesla-Customers are very satisfied with their e-cars in many areas – the only exception is this vehicle quality – the Stellantis brands have some catching up to do in almost every category in the eyes of the survey participants. However, the connectivity apps in particular should leave a lot to be desired.

Opel’s way to satisfied customers? The Astra Electric has what it takes:

The German premium manufacturers, on the other hand, score points with their quality. Porsche (62 percent) and BMW (59 percent) are still relatively close to Tesla. The premium brand of the Hyundai Group came in second, Genesis, with 63 percent recommendations.

Laut n-tv countries VW, Audi, Ford and Renault with their e-cars all close together in the middle. You can achieve odds of by 30 percent. Overall, according to Uscale, satisfaction would decrease because more and more e-cars are being sold. In the meantime, more critical customers are also on the road with an e-car – no longer just electric fans, whose satisfaction is naturally higher.

Hope for Opel: New Stromer selection is on the way

However, Opel has the means in the pipeline to turn its bad result: Der freshly launched Astra Electric (on our test drive), for example, can hardly have played a role in the survey. In the course of the year, further well-known models with electric drive are to be presented. Audi can also look forward to a breath of fresh air with the Q6 e-tron.

