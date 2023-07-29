Cases of Covid still decreasing, the new variant EG.5 – Healthcare appears

New cases of Covid-19 continue to decline around the world. According to the latest survey by the World Health Organization, 868,000 infections and 3,700 deaths were recorded between 26 June and 23 July, with a decrease of 18% and 47% respectively compared to the previous month.

Infections are declining worldwide, except in the WHO Western Pacific region, which includes the Far East and Oceania, where there has been an 8% increase in infections and 23% in deaths. Over the past month, nearly 70% of global cases have occurred in South Korea (593,000). Followed by Brazil (49,000) and Australia (36,000). The highest number of deaths was recorded in Brazil (769), followed by Australia (623) and Russia (336). In Italy there were 13,835 cases and 167 deaths.

In terms of variants, the dominance of those belonging to the XBB family is confirmed. The decline of XBB.1.5 (Kraken) continues, the prevalence of which has halved in one month from 21.6% at the beginning of June to 11.3% at the beginning of July. In the same period, the XBB.1.16 (Arturo) variant grew up to 24.1%. The growth of the new EG.5 variant, included among those monitored by the WHO on 19 July, also continues: almost 13% of global cases are connected to it, doubling in a month.

