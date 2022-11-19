Home Entertainment TME live officially announces the re-screening of Andy Lau’s concert on November 20. Love in winter and remember the classic My Love_TOM Entertainment
November 20, 20:00,TME live“Miracle Live Rescreening Project” My Love Andy Lau World Tour Star‧Mazhan Concert Featured Rescreening, by Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)’s QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, Quanmin K The four major platforms of song, WeChat video account, and Tencent video are jointly presented.TME liveRecalling the classics with thousands of fans across the ages, making all expectations come into reality, and love fulfilling what fans want in winter.


Before that, “marvel live rerun program“Jay Chou’s strongest magic Tianlun concert on the surface of the earth was broadcast, setting a record for the highest number of viewers in an online concert, triggering countless fans’ memories of youth, and a double harvest at the box office.Andy LauThe world premiere will be the re-screening of My Love World Tour Star‧Ma Station Concert, which has not been exposed before. I believe this performance, which focuses on the expectations of the whole network, will surely create new miracles. It is reported that in order to achieve an extraordinary stage effect, Andy Lau and his team have spent a lot of thought on every detail of this concert; in addition to revisiting classic songs, they also broke the two-dimensional limit of the frame-like plane, pushing the limit Extending to the “sky”, the entire auditorium is immersed in the atmosphere of the stage effect. And this is another time after Andy Lau’s “Love Connection” birthday party, TME live once again fulfills fans’ dreams online. This Sunday night at 8 pm, we will continue to write a chapter of love with Andy Lau.

