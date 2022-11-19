Ubisoft Store announced that it will hold a Black Friday sale starting today (11/18), and it is scheduled to last until November 30. During the event, consumers can start with designated Ubisoft games at a discounted price of at least 20%.

Black Friday deals include:

During the sale period, consumers can enjoy a 50% discount on the first month of subscribing to Ubisoft+. The Ubisoft+ subscription service is currently available on the PC platform and is scheduled to be launched on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Ubisoft+ offers access to more than 100 Ubisoft games, including the latest releases such as Rage of the Sea, playable on its first day, as well as classic titles, plus a variety of premium versions, extra content packs and bonuses.

Players can also use the code “FRIDAY20” to subscribe to “Rocksmith+” for three months at a discounted price of 20%, enjoying the huge track library provided by the service and the fun of learning guitar without restrictions.

※ Applies to selected games. The promotion will end at 11pm on November 30, 2022, Taiwan and Hong Kong time.

※ Where a premium or special version of a game is noted (eg: Ultimate/Gold/Deluxe Edition), the version included in Ubisoft+ may not include all premium content. Offers subject to change. A stable and continuous Internet connection is required to use Ubisoft+ services. This allows us to confirm that the subscription is valid.

※ Applicable terms and conditions apply. You can unsubscribe at any time.

