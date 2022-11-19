Ubisoft Store announced that it will hold a Black Friday sale starting today (11/18), and it is scheduled to last until November 30. During the event, consumers can start with designated Ubisoft games at a discounted price of at least 20%.
Black Friday deals include:
※ Applies to selected games. The promotion will end at 11pm on November 30, 2022, Taiwan and Hong Kong time.
※ Where a premium or special version of a game is noted (eg: Ultimate/Gold/Deluxe Edition), the version included in Ubisoft+ may not include all premium content. Offers subject to change. A stable and continuous Internet connection is required to use Ubisoft+ services. This allows us to confirm that the subscription is valid.
※ Applicable terms and conditions apply. You can unsubscribe at any time.
