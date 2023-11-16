Torrential Rain – Digital Dreams

Anyone who thinks that everything has already been said in the wide field of metalcore hasn’t been paying close attention lately. A new generation is currently showing off, accompanied by Nu and Prog influences. The latter are among the specialties of Torrential Rain. The quartet from Nuremberg has released a wealth of deservedly celebrated singles in recent years, but their last album is already five years old. „Digital Dreams“ ends the waiting time with a gripping treatise about artificial intelligence, but also about your own dreams and challenges.

It quickly becomes clear that you have nothing to do with run-of-the-mill fare. In the long, complex “Meant To Be” the Middle Franconians live out their full creative freedom, accompanied by wild uptempo passages, oppressive atmosphere and oversized hooks. The tricky and hypnotizing second half in particular can do everything and shows everything – a small musical festival that repeatedly sheds its skin. The subsequent “Faults Are Thick Where Love Is Thin”, on the other hand, unpacks particularly catchy vocal melodies that seem to go beyond metalcore boundaries and enter into an exciting symbiosis with often shadowy synthetics. Nervous energy and sugary sweetness come together.

In general, this record proves to be a creative triumph from start to finish. “The Escapist” occasionally visits a rave that quotes Enter Shikari and Phoxjaw but in no way deviates from the core tracks. “Eye To Eye”, on the other hand, is defined by its carefully woven soundscape, ominous whispers and brutal insertions, which with their heaviness bring in the finest pinch of nu-synergies. “Second Chances” don’t actually need Torrential Rain and really go wild with this classic track for long stretches. Sometimes it can be more direct.

A long but never boring album later, everything is in vain. In fact, “Digital Dreams” brings a bit of fresh air into a genre that is anything but well-told, skilfully leans out of the window and yet always finds hooks to grab back. Torrential Rain have audibly developed further musically, are much more diversified and take great pleasure in exploring the proggy metalcore possibilities. Yes, some tracks may require additional iterations, but every single song sticks, whether you want it to or not. Torrential Rain return with a gripping, demanding Grower album that more than skillfully confirms all hopes and expectations.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: November 17, 2023

Available via: Self-distributed

Website: www.torrentialrain.de

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TorrentialRainBand

