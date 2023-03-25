Home Entertainment TRANSPORT LEAGUE – are back with a digital single
The Swedish steamroller machine TRANSPORT LEAGUE Transport League strike and run over you with the new digital single “Funk Hole”.

Equipped with a gigantic groove that’s the band’s trademark, “Funk Hole” is equal parts fun and menacing, with a down-tuned, huge riff and a catchy chorus that propels the song straight into the Transport League A-list .

“You can’t escape the tight space that’s around you,” explains vocalist/guitarist Tony Julien Jelencovich. “Whether it’s society, a relationship, or deep within yourself, you’re still in a tight grip, you’re still in the funk hole.”

Recorded at Grand Recordings & Danhage Dugout by Dan Johansson & Henrik Danhage (Evergrey). Mixed by Svein Jensen. Mastered by Philip Granquist (Kongh, The Deliverance).

Occupation:

Tony Julien Jelencovich – vocals, guitar
Peter Hunyadi – Lead guitar
Dennis Österdal – Bass
Mattias Starander – Schlag

