Home Health Inter manager Dallatorre dies in a road accident
Health

by admin
The editorial staff Saturday 25 March 2023, 8.44pm

IT’S ATlessandro Dallatorre the 26-year-old Milanese who died in the accident in a tunnel on the state road that connects Lecco to Ballabio (Lecco), which occurred in the night between Friday and Saturday. The young man, with a degree in Political Science, had been working for years in the world of youth football: in fact he was Accompanying Manager of the Youth Sector and the men’s pre-competitive season for Inter. The Nerazzurri club remembered him in a note published on their official website.

Inter, the memory of Dallatorre

Following the tragic and sudden death last night of Alessandro Dallatorre, Executive Assistant of the Youth Sector and the men’s pre-competitive, all the sporting activities of the men’s and women’s pre-competitive scheduled for today, Saturday 25 March, have been suspended. Furthermore, on the occasion of Atalanta-Inter, a match in the Under 17 championship, and the friendly match Inter U16-Parma U16, both scheduled for Sunday 26.03.2023, a minute’s silence will be observed before the start of the matches and our teams will camp with mourning on his arm. FC Internazionale Milano joins in condolences for the passing of Alessandro Dallatorre and, in remembering him distraught with grief, embraces his family members“.

