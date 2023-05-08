Tsui Hark’s “Shooting the Condor” Official Announcement: Details behind Xiao Zhan’s role as Guo Jing are exposed.

[BeijingtimeonMay8accordingtomediareportsaftermanyspeculationsTsuiHark’sversionof”TheLegendoftheCondorHeroes:TheGreatHero”wasofficiallyannouncedwithXiaoZhanplayingGuoJingandZhuangDafeiplayingHuangRongAhotdiscussionamongmanynetizens】

Today, Tsui Hark’s version of “The Legend of the Condor Heroes: The Great Hero” has finally been officially announced! Xiao Zhan will play the leading role Guo Jing, while Zhuang Dafei will play Huang Rong. This thing is very exciting.

It is reported that the storyline of the movie tells the story of the Mongolian army led by Genghis Khan to conquer the gold and the Song Dynasty in the south. The masters of various martial arts schools in the Central Plains fought among them. The great heroes represented by Guo Jing gathered for the country and the people The martial arts forces in the Central Plains defend Xiangyang.

This kind of plot seems to be very familiar, but in the hands of director Tsui Hark, it will undoubtedly present a different style. The director is very artistically talented and is good at portraying the plot and characters vividly. It is not difficult to imagine that Tsui Hark’s version of “The Legend of the Condor Heroes: The Great Hero” this time will be very exciting.

Xiao Zhan’s starring role has also aroused extensive discussions. Xiao Zhan performed well in “Chen Qing Ling”, and his acting skills have been praised by many audiences. This time, he will challenge another classic character Guo Jing, which also makes many fans look forward to it.

【Reviews】

@小粉丝的夏天: I am looking forward to this movie very much, Xiao Zhan will definitely play Guo Jing very well!

@大大的鱼儿: Director Tsui Hark’s martial arts movies are always very exciting, looking forward to this one!

@萌萌的小草草: Xiao Zhan’s acting skills are very good, this time he will definitely surprise us.

In short, Tsui Hark’s version of “The Legend of the Condor Heroes: The Great Hero” announced that Xiao Zhan will play Guo Jing, which has attracted great attention. This will not only become another masterpiece of director Tsui Hark, but also a milestone in Xiao Zhan’s acting career. We are looking forward to this movie and Xiao Zhan’s wonderful performance.

