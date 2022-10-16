Original title: Two new Diablo games are online and word-of-mouth is polarized. Blizzard’s new free and strange BUG will automatically buy skins?

The new version of[Hot Tour Information]will consist of three parts: “New Tour Dynamics”, “Global Popularity” and “Classic Games”.

I can’t tell you a sentence or two, so let’s join Dr. X about the hot news this week.

Focus: “Super Strike Breakthrough” opens free early access on Steam Players: like the second generation of Jedi Survival

This week, the new Korean battle royale shooting game “Super Breakthrough” opened the first experience on the Steam platform, which may be the fate of the Korean chicken-eating game. At present, the game’s evaluation on the Steam platform is only 58%, which is not much different from PUBG. .

It’s not just an evaluation. In fact, this game is very similar to PUBG from the perspective of gameplay, combat feel, and style of painting. Although the game has upgrades, big moves and other improvement elements, the gameplay is still based on search. Mainly running poison and fighting guns, after the experience, it feels like “the new version of PUBG”.

However, because the equipment and skills in “Super Breakthrough” are much richer than PUBG, the characteristics of these parts will also be clearly reflected in the battle, which will bring players some unexpected surprises.

In addition, although the server of the current game is relatively poor and the registration process is not very ideal, the game environment is much cleaner than that of PUBG, and there are almost no hookers.

To be honest, if you still prefer to play PUBG now, it is better to play “Breakthrough” directly, and there will definitely be a “PUBG 2” experience.

Highlights: “Thirteenth” has a reputation for popularity and “Torch Light: Infinite” has reached the top in Taiwan

Remember the Sino-Korea war we mentioned last week? “Thirteen Months” and “Torchlight: Infinite”, the two dark like games, came to fruition as soon as they were launched. “Thirteen Months”, which was launched on the Steam platform, received only 39% of the praise, and a large number of players said that Hanyou really is everything for krypton gold.

The same type of “Torchlight: Infinite” has received a lot of praise after its launch this week, and its popularity in Asia has always been in the forefront, and it still seems to be on the rise.

Dr. X has already experienced these two games. “Thirteen Months” has a darker style, and the gameplay is a very traditional Korean online game routine. A lot of kryptonite content in the game makes the gameplay and recharge forcibly related, not kryptonite Basically can’t play the game.

Although “Torchlight: Infinite” is very cartoony in style, its gameplay is very close to POE. Players need krypton gold parts, such as season passes, skins, Qiling pets, etc. For this single-player game, There is almost no impact, but the efficiency of brushing pictures is constantly improved, so overall there will be nothing to force krypton.

Interested players can download “Torchlight: Infinite” to experience it.

Focus: Luoying team’s new PC work “Refuge of War” opens the global internal test

There are still quite a lot of Korean games that have been tested this week. The team of Rocky Heroes also launched a new PC game “Refuge of War” this week. The game is a 16-player PVP hand-to-hand combat game. The gameplay can be regarded as a cold weapon. Siege mode.

Unsurprisingly, this Korean game also encountered the same problems as other Korean games, that is, after the opening of the global test, the server was obviously unable to keep up, and problems such as error reporting, slow queuing, and network connection failure occurred one after another, which greatly affected the experience. big.

The core of the game’s gameplay is multiplayer strategy PVP, and the theme is siege and defense. Under certain circumstances, the characters can “please God” and become powerful high-level troops. It looks a lot like the early siege online game “Fantasy Land”. and other works.

But in fact, the battles of “War Shelter” always revolve around a crowded small battlefield. In most cases, a group of people forms a circle and starts to hack each other. The scene is extremely chaotic, and the operation and strategy are still not subject to consideration.

Focus: Riot Games and former EA employees form a new studio to launch MOBA game “Evercore Heroes”

This week, Vela Games Studio, formed by former employees of Riot Games and Electronic Arts, officially announced Evercore Heroes. Meanwhile, the game released its first cinematic trailer.

Evercore Heroes is a conversational PvE game with MOBA elements, in which 4 players will team up to perform various missions. There are several heroes with unique features for players to choose from and level up during the match. Players will fight in a variety of conditions, from frigid forests and snowy peaks to deep jungles and lush dream gardens.

Putting aside some of the zzzq issues inside, it is obviously difficult for new MOBA games to get a share of the market category, which is obviously very saturated.

Focus: LSP can be rushed! “NIKKE: Goddess of Victory” set for November 4 open beta

The much-anticipated “NIKKE: Goddess of Victory” by LSP has been officially announced today that it will have a global public beta on November 4th.

As a game that attracts players with “ass”, Dr. X has reason to believe that it can create a new miracle, and this game has been selected to be launched globally simultaneously. As long as there is an Asian server, domestic players can also experienced.

Dr. X still remembers that the last game that attracted players with its ass once stood at the top, ass YYDS.

【Classic game】

Focus on: chasing the road to immortality! “Xianxia World 2″ will open the new area at 18:00 on October 14th

The new expansion piece “One Step to Immortal” of “Xianxia World 2″ has been grandly opened.

A god-man, a volume of scriptures, a treasure hunt in a secret realm, and the mystery emerges. The seemingly peaceful world of immortal cultivation has long been turbulent, and the world is rolling, chasing the road to immortality. In order to allow more players to experience the fun of the game, the game will open a group of new dual-line areas for players to settle in at 18:00 on October 14th. Interested players should not miss it.

Highlights: Beautiful legends, thousands of years of changes “Peach Blossom Land 2” new server Yunmeng Daze officially opened today

In October, when the temperature drops day by day, “Peach Blossom Spring 2” has “abnormal high temperature”. Numerous welfare activities emerge in an endless stream. “Peach Blossom Land 2” has a magnificent world view and an ups and downs plot. Coupled with the fresh and cute game style and the characteristics of free conscience and full transactions, players can grow easily in the game with zero burden.

This week, the popular new server[Yunmeng Daze]of “Peach Blossom Land 2” was launched. The happiness of being in Peach Blossom Garden always comes from the welfare of the screen, and this time is no exception. The new server is opened to participate in the lucky draw, and rare beasts will be given away. You can also get a lot of rare props when you log in cumulatively. Players should not miss the rich gifts.

Highlights: The body is like flowing clouds and water, and the heart is like Haoyue and Qingfeng. The new server of “Blood Killing Heroes”, Liuyun Haoyue, opens today.

“Blood Killing Heroes” is a classic online game that leaves players with wonderful stories. As one of the legendary series, “Blood Killing Heroes” perfectly continues its classic parts.

On October 11 this week, the super-popular new service[Liuyun Haoyue]of “Blood Killing Heroes” will be launched. During the event, accumulated recharge will give you rich gifts, crazy leveling will give you god equipment, and you can get the corresponding rewards by accumulating the specified time online every day.

【Global Popularity】

Focus: Blizzard’s show operation can no longer stop the “Overwatch: Homecoming” BUG will automatically buy skins

Last week, Blizzard’s “Overwatch: Homecoming” was launched, attracting many new and old players to experience the game, but after players entered, they found that this game is still a semi-finished product, and there are surprisingly many wonderful bugs in it.

First, some players found that the fortress could be stuck to an unlimited number of shots, and then Torbjörn could also use some means to double the time of thermal overload, and then these two heroes were directly banned by the official. When will it be fixed? BUG, no one knows.

(Fortress infinite big move)

But this can only be regarded as a vicious bug, not the most bizarre bug, because some players have encountered a bug of “automatic purchase of skins” in the game. If the previous bug only made the experience of the player authorities worse, then this bug is even It’s a direct money grab.

This should be considered a benign bug for Blizzard, after all, it generates a lot of revenue.

However, although Blizzard later admitted the bug of automatic purchase, it refused to refund these players, a gesture of relying on the end.

Focus: The IP of Final Fantasy will also be cool!Mobile game “Final Fantasy VII: Privates” announced to be discontinued

When the chicken-eating games were the most popular before, many games had launched their own “chicken-eating versions”, and even the well-known “Final Fantasy” series followed the trend and launched the chicken-eating mobile game “Final Fantasy 7: First Class” Soldiers”. However, recently, SE officially announced that “Final Fantasy 7: Private” will be officially discontinued on the afternoon of January 11 next year.

This ending is not surprising to Dr. X. After all, SE itself is not good at TPS games such as chicken eating. No matter how famous Final Fantasy is, it is also an RPG IP. The result of this kind of follow-up mashup must only be “End Error”. One way to go.Return to Sohu, see more