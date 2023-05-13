two women from Roca who activate for recognition and awareness

The National Government published on April 26 the regulations of the Celiac Disease Law.

World Celiac Disease Day was commemorated on May 5.a chronic condition that affects one in every hundred people worldwide and is characterized by gluten intolerance.

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye that triggers an immune response in people with celiac disease. This response damages the lining of the small intestine and can lead to a wide range of symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight loss, fatigue, and anemia.

Celiac disease is a condition of permanent intolerance to gluten, a protein found in some cereals. Photo courtesy.

The diagnosis of celiac disease can be complicated. Symptoms can vary from person to person and can be confused with other medical conditions. In addition, many people do not have obvious symptoms and may not know they have the disease.

Silvina: “it is necessary that the provinces adhere to the national law”

Silvina Vargas is a doctor and lives in Roca: «Since I was a girl I manifested many symptoms compatible with celiac disease. Some of them were tummy pain, constipation, swelling, blisters and dry skin,” she said.

The professional stressed that a few years ago diagnoses were not made as they are today, for which reason had to go through an infinity of medical and professional studies that, at the time, he was diagnosed with “irritable bowel syndrome.”

Celiac Day is commemorated worldwide every May 5th. Photo courtesy.

Over the years, upon detecting that one of her daughters suffered from celiac disease, she decided to have the tests done and found that she was celiac. «I did the studies and the genetic test was positive. It was there that I decided to start the diet without TACC ».

Silvina considers that societies are not sufficiently prepared to include people with celiac disease. “The most important thing is to be able to provide knowledge so that we can handle ourselves freely in life without being so careful,” he said.

Currently, there are few gastronomic establishments in the region that offer a menu without TACC, of ​​the same quality and variety as the usual food» Silvina Vargas. medical

Regarding the implementation of the law, which defines the adjustments that institutions must make to offer a Gluten Free Menu, the professional considered: «The province adheres to the regulations, but in municipalities like Roca it is not included in the municipal ordinances. For now the text of the law invites jurisdictions to join and does not require it”argument.

Leticia: “it is crucial to work in schools”

Leticia Vitullo is an initial level teacher. She lives in Roca and works in a Cervantes Garden. “Three years ago one of my daughters was diagnosed with celiac disease and I decided to have the tests done by comparing some symptoms that I had throughout my life,” he said.

Regarding the inclusion of celiac people in educational institutions, the teacher considered: “There is a lack of training and work in schools. The government constantly talks about inclusion but in practice practically nothing is done.

«Teachers and staff in many cases put the best will to learn and train on their own initiative. Schools are inhabited by many children with celiac disease and I have never seen a concrete initiative to transmit the necessary knowledge to teachers and general service personnel»he added.

Teachers and staff in many cases put the best will to learn and train on their own initiative Leticia Vitullo. Teacher.

Vitullo considered that it is necessary that teaching and non-teaching staff be provided with learning tools of the institutions to ensure that the necessary requirements are met.

“By promoting education and training about celiac disease, we can work together to improve the quality of life for people who have it,” he concluded.

A space in "DIGO" to learn and exchange experiences:

Leticia (left) and Silvina (right) join the Editorial APP BLACK RIVER

Convinced that it is necessary to activate in different spaces to generate significant changes, Silvina and Leticia decided to join the network of experts from «I SAY«, at the APP of BLACK RIVER. Over there They will share testimonials, news, information of interest and interviews with specialized professionals.

«There are many ghosts around this disease and we want this space to help us tear down myths. We are going to create a space for listening and participation”, they promised.

