THY ART IS MURDER – Werden „Godlike“ mit der Single „Join Me In Armageddon“!

Australian extreme metal titans THY ART ISMURDER have announced their long-awaited new album ‘Godlike’, out September 15th. Godlike is THY ART ISMURDER’s first 100% independently released album worldwide through their own Human Warfare label. The first single is called “Join Me In Armageddon”!

THY ART IS MURDER have also released their devastating new single Join Me In Armageddon. The single begins with a menacing riff that feels like walking straight into the arms of evil. Heed Thy Art’s warning when guessing: “to dress warmly for nuclear winter”.

See the single here:

Andy Marsh tells:

„Join Me In Armageddon is a song that started off with one idea, self destruction. I suppose throughout this record we have ended up touching on a lot of themes that came to the fore these last few years, for us, and maybe you as well. Loss, distance, doubt, pressure and tension have made their way through our lives and now are intertwined and immortalized in this record, Godlike.“

THY ART IS MURDER have risen to the ranks of extreme metal’s finest with a meteoric rise in the underground that has been as explosive as mankind’s seemingly inevitable descent into doom and death. Australia’s most brutal export since George Miller’s Mad Max franchise invites audiences around the world to join them in a new Armageddon with their new album Godlike.

Godlike is the sixth explosive album in the band’s arsenal and establishes THY ART IS MURDER as modern death metal’s torchbearers. A soundtrack to an ambiguous postmodern dystopia, THY ART IS MURDER explore new depths and dynamics on Godlike without sacrificing a shred of the intensity or urgency on which the band has built their career.

Recorded with longtime producer and mixer Will Putney, THY ART IS MURDER are masters of their craft on the album’s 10 nihilistic tracks, delivering sharp stabs, guttural descents and groove with muscular athleticism and confidence. Frontman CJ McMahon delivers his strongest performance yet as his lyrics explore how cycles of violence unfold over time and feelings of disconnection in a hyperpolarized world.

THY ART IS MURDER’s Blackened Death Metal has challenged, provoked and inspired audiences around the world. Through relentless hard work, Thy Art have become one of the most successful extreme metal bands Australia has ever produced and made history in their own way. With an uncompromising discography behind them, the two-time ARIA Award nominees smashed all chart records in their home country and became the first indigenous extreme metal act to break into the Top 5 with Dear Desolation (2017).

With their electrifying and fiery performances, the band have made countless laps around the globe, touring with genre titans such as Cannibal Corpse, Slayer, Kreator, Lamb Of God, Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive and playing major festivals such as Summer Breeze, Download , Graspop and Wacken.

Be there when Thy Art Is Murder transitions into godlike mode next September.

Tracklisting:

1. Destroyer Of Dreams

2. Blood Throne

3. Join Me In Armageddon

4. Search

5. Everything Unwanted

6. Lesson in Pain

7. Godlike

8. Corrosion

9. Anathema

10. Bermuda

Band-Links:

The post THY ART IS MURDER – Werden „Godlike“ mit der Single „Join Me In Armageddon“! appeared first on earshot.at.