Home » Uncontrolled prices: the adventure of buying tires in Argentina
Entertainment

Uncontrolled prices: the adventure of buying tires in Argentina

by admin
Uncontrolled prices: the adventure of buying tires in Argentina

Change tires in Argentina it became an adventure. He union conflict which broke out in the last quarter of 2022led to a strong missing, which raised the prices. Now, added to the economic crisis a dispersion is added in the values ​​that does not allow having clear references.

According to a study conducted by the Focus Market consultancy Next to the First Freight Transport Business Associationtire values increased by 130% in the last year.

The limited offer It can be seen in the online stores managed by the main leaders in tire sales. Some have between three and five modelswhile others directly They don’t have it enabled at the moment.

On the contrary, when approaching a store, the stock magically increases, since in this way the chances of the operation being cash increase. Availability also varies depending on the tire model you are looking for.

He unit cost of a tire for the best-selling car model in Argentina, range from $57,000 to $114,000. For a pickup-style truck, the price per unit varies between 110 thousand pesos and 241 thousand pesos.

The price distortion It is notable since to change the four tires it is a investment greater than 10 percent of the list price of the car.

You may also like

See also  Nobel, that's why women win less than men

You may also like

“I want to send a message to people,...

Stars Deduce Bottega Veneta 23 New Products_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

The Itinerant Culture Festival arrives in Córdoba with...

May Day ended perfectly, and the Louvre’s small...

2023 Jinan Wheatfield Music Festival ends with Li...

The countdown to the inauguration of the southernmost...

Friday of rain, crashes and many delays in...

ASICS x HONOR23 create a new city-limited shoe...

Real blue today: how much is it trading...

【Forbidden News in China】The Chinese Communist Party’s revision...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy