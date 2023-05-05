Uncontrolled prices: the adventure of buying tires in Argentina

Change tires in Argentina it became an adventure. He union conflict which broke out in the last quarter of 2022led to a strong missing, which raised the prices. Now, added to the economic crisis a dispersion is added in the values ​​that does not allow having clear references.

According to a study conducted by the Focus Market consultancy Next to the First Freight Transport Business Associationtire values increased by 130% in the last year.

The limited offer It can be seen in the online stores managed by the main leaders in tire sales. Some have between three and five modelswhile others directly They don’t have it enabled at the moment.

On the contrary, when approaching a store, the stock magically increases, since in this way the chances of the operation being cash increase. Availability also varies depending on the tire model you are looking for.

He unit cost of a tire for the best-selling car model in Argentina, range from $57,000 to $114,000. For a pickup-style truck, the price per unit varies between 110 thousand pesos and 241 thousand pesos.

The price distortion It is notable since to change the four tires it is a investment greater than 10 percent of the list price of the car.