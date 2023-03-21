The time has finally come: Everything is prepared, rehearsed, packed, instruments are tuned and voices oiled. Starting this week, the UNANTASTBAR truck will again be rolling through a total of 20 cities in Germany and Austria. To celebrate this, there is now the single “Kiss Me”!
do on the go INVIOLABLE also stop at 6 German festivals – including the very first edition of the band’s own Wir Leben Laut festival, a very special highlight in the middle of the year. It all starts on March 23rd. in Dresden. The band is really looking forward to finally being able to celebrate the new songs live with the fans, who certainly already have every line and who Anticipation continues to grow with each passing day.
And UNANTASTBAR can only agree and promise to give their all as always:
“Soon the madness will finally start! We are more than excited to finally get back on the Nightliner and go on tour with UNANTASTBAR. The new album ‘Wir Lebeen Laut’ wants to be shouted out into the world! You can listen to music at home, but the atmosphere and all the trappings at our concerts are simply unique and indescribable – we promise! We are looking forward to the greatest untouchable tour ever!”
2nd place in the German album charts for their 9th studio work “Wir Leben Laut”, released at the end of December 2022 – the first collaboration with Napalm Records’ rock subsidiary Spinning Goblin Productions -, a great crew and their loyal fan community behind them, the five Thoroughbred rockers from South Tyrol really didn’t prove anything to anyone anymore. And yet they always go one step further:
The first tour dates are now sold out, others are imminent. So if you’re still thinking about it, you shouldn’t wait any longer – why should it? Finally, 2023 promises to be another more than special chapter in the history of UNANTASTBAR. The “Wir Leben Laut” journey is only just beginning!
Just in time for the start of the tour, the band surprised their fans with another treat: the video for the song “Kiss Me”, a very special track that has been puzzling since the album release – after all, contrary to what the title suggests, it is not definitely a love song. Or is it? The video also makes it clear: sometimes nothing is what it seems. Just like the lyrics, the video also leaves a lot of room for interpretation and takes the topic to another abstract level that is really more than worth seeing:
WE LIVE LOUD Tour 2023 / Support: Willkuer
+ UNTOUCHABLE Festivals 2023
March 23, 2023 – Dresden, Reithalle Strasse E
March 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, Batschkapp
03/25/2023 – Cologne, vinegar factory SOLD OUT
30.03.2023 – Pirmasens, Quasimodo
31.03.2023 – Erfurt, Club Central
04/01/2023 – Stuttgart, LKA-Longhorn SOLD OUT
27.04.2023 – Cottbus, Gladhouse
04/28/2023 – Willows, Monkey Event Arena SOLD OUT
29.04.2023 – Nürnberg, Löwensaal SOLD OUT
April 30, 2023 – Vienna, Scene
19.05.2023 – Hannover, Capitol
20.05.2023 – RuhrRockRausch Festival, Oberhausen
05/26 & 05/27/2023 – WE LIVE LOUD Festival, Loburg
July 14, 2023 – Summer at the Kiez Festival, Augsburg
July 28, 2023 – Rock Your Life Festival, Laichingen
September 8th, 2023 – Rock at the Burghaldenwald Festival, Vöhringen
September 9th, 2023 – Telfs (A), town hall
19.10.2023 – Leipzig, Hellraiser
October 20, 2023 – Berlin, Huxley’s New World
October 21, 2023 – 5 years full throttle towards the Rock Festival, Lichtenfels, Stadthalle
November 2nd, 2023 – Ravensburg, concert hall
November 3rd, 2023 – St. Wendel, Liebenburghalle
04.11.2023 – Herford, X
November 16, 2023 – Kiel, Max Night Theater
November 17, 2023 – Bremen, Aladin
November 18, 2023 – Alsfeld, Hessenhalle
Tracklist “We Live Loud”:
1. The hand I reached out to myself
2. Here I Am
3. All In For You
4. We live loud
5. Hey Ho
6. Goodbye
7. Stones, shards, dirt
8. You are not real
9. I want to see you again
10. Kiss me
11. Fly Away From Me
12. I’m Back
13. Let’s Forever
14. Don’t forget yourself (Bonus)
15. All All Years (Bonus)
