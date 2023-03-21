The time has finally come: Everything is prepared, rehearsed, packed, instruments are tuned and voices oiled. Starting this week, the UNANTASTBAR truck will again be rolling through a total of 20 cities in Germany and Austria. To celebrate this, there is now the single “Kiss Me”!

do on the go INVIOLABLE also stop at 6 German festivals – including the very first edition of the band’s own Wir Leben Laut festival, a very special highlight in the middle of the year. It all starts on March 23rd. in Dresden. The band is really looking forward to finally being able to celebrate the new songs live with the fans, who certainly already have every line and who Anticipation continues to grow with each passing day.

And UNANTASTBAR can only agree and promise to give their all as always:

“Soon the madness will finally start! We are more than excited to finally get back on the Nightliner and go on tour with UNANTASTBAR. The new album ‘Wir Lebeen Laut’ wants to be shouted out into the world! You can listen to music at home, but the atmosphere and all the trappings at our concerts are simply unique and indescribable – we promise! We are looking forward to the greatest untouchable tour ever!”

2nd place in the German album charts for their 9th studio work “Wir Leben Laut”, released at the end of December 2022 – the first collaboration with Napalm Records’ rock subsidiary Spinning Goblin Productions -, a great crew and their loyal fan community behind them, the five Thoroughbred rockers from South Tyrol really didn’t prove anything to anyone anymore. And yet they always go one step further:

The first tour dates are now sold out, others are imminent. So if you’re still thinking about it, you shouldn’t wait any longer – why should it? Finally, 2023 promises to be another more than special chapter in the history of UNANTASTBAR. The “Wir Leben Laut” journey is only just beginning!

Just in time for the start of the tour, the band surprised their fans with another treat: the video for the song “Kiss Me”, a very special track that has been puzzling since the album release – after all, contrary to what the title suggests, it is not definitely a love song. Or is it? The video also makes it clear: sometimes nothing is what it seems. Just like the lyrics, the video also leaves a lot of room for interpretation and takes the topic to another abstract level that is really more than worth seeing:

WE LIVE LOUD Tour 2023 / Support: Willkuer

+ UNTOUCHABLE Festivals 2023

March 23, 2023 – Dresden, Reithalle Strasse E

March 24, 2023 – Frankfurt, Batschkapp

03/25/2023 – Cologne, vinegar factory SOLD OUT

30.03.2023 – Pirmasens, Quasimodo

31.03.2023 – Erfurt, Club Central

04/01/2023 – Stuttgart, LKA-Longhorn SOLD OUT

27.04.2023 – Cottbus, Gladhouse

04/28/2023 – Willows, Monkey Event Arena SOLD OUT

29.04.2023 – Nürnberg, Löwensaal SOLD OUT

April 30, 2023 – Vienna, Scene

19.05.2023 – Hannover, Capitol

20.05.2023 – RuhrRockRausch Festival, Oberhausen

05/26 & 05/27/2023 – WE LIVE LOUD Festival, Loburg

July 14, 2023 – Summer at the Kiez Festival, Augsburg

July 28, 2023 – Rock Your Life Festival, Laichingen

September 8th, 2023 – Rock at the Burghaldenwald Festival, Vöhringen

September 9th, 2023 – Telfs (A), town hall

19.10.2023 – Leipzig, Hellraiser

October 20, 2023 – Berlin, Huxley’s New World

October 21, 2023 – 5 years full throttle towards the Rock Festival, Lichtenfels, Stadthalle

November 2nd, 2023 – Ravensburg, concert hall

November 3rd, 2023 – St. Wendel, Liebenburghalle

04.11.2023 – Herford, X

November 16, 2023 – Kiel, Max Night Theater

November 17, 2023 – Bremen, Aladin

November 18, 2023 – Alsfeld, Hessenhalle

Tracklist “We Live Loud”:

1. The hand I reached out to myself

2. Here I Am

3. All In For You

4. We live loud

5. Hey Ho

6. Goodbye

7. Stones, shards, dirt

8. You are not real

9. I want to see you again

10. Kiss me

11. Fly Away From Me

12. I’m Back

13. Let’s Forever

14. Don’t forget yourself (Bonus)

15. All All Years (Bonus)

