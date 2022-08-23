Home Entertainment Vans Reunites with Wacko Maria for Collaborative Collection
Vans Reunites with Wacko Maria for Collaborative Collection

Vans Reunites with Wacko Maria for Collaborative Collection

Vans collaborates with Japanese streetwear brand Wacko Maria for the third time on the new Vault by Vans x Wacko Maria collection. The two sides use Vans’ classic shoe type OG Authentic LX as the creative blueprint, with leopard print elements as the dominant presentation, with three different color leopard prints of brown, orange and gray respectively. Atsushi Mori, the director of Wacko Maria, said: “I have always wanted to collaborate with Vans on leopard print shoes. The leopard print is the coolest and most romantic thing the Wacko Maria team thinks, and this will be an element that we have always insisted on. When we were deciding on the color changes of the pattern, we thought about which changes would make it more romantic, and these three colors are what I want to show on the Vans shoes at the moment of design.”

The Vault by Vans x Wacko Maria joint series will be launched on the Vans official website and Vans designated stores on August 27. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

