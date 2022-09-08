Reprinted from: Poster Fashion

Original title: Venice | Sweet tea backless dress caused controversy, and the Hajuan Chaopai spat?

After VMA, another red carpet battle is coming!

On August 31st, the 79th Venice International Film Festival opened, and the film festival will last until September 10th.

In addition to the announcement of the wonderful movie awards, for our newspaper friends, the most exciting part is the red carpet (and gossip)!

The editor can’t wait for the closing, let’s take a look at the red carpet look up to now for everyone to see who is the winner.

Supermodel and celebrity group of beautiful sharks

Irina Shayk on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Pinko Jewelry: Pomellato

Ego hasn’t shown up for a long time! How do you feel about the situation this time?

The silk suspender tail dress has no excessive decoration, and the simple close-fitting tailoring outlines the figure. The neat bright head is matched with cat eye makeup, which is sexy and sharp.

The backless design at the back is also a highlight, and Yi Ge’s muscle lines are too beautiful.

Stella Maxwell on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Pinko

The good sister Dila also came, and Yi Ge chose the black dress. The floral shape on the shoulders adds a touch of femininity.

The high slit design is vaguely sexy, and it feels like a lightning bolt.

The two sisters are reunited! Oh, this look at each other, the electric light shines everywhere.

Barbara Palvin on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Dress: Armani Privé

The handkerchief looks like a goddess in Greek mythology! The nude color and floor-length dress is Armani Prive 2017 spring and summer haute couture dress, with silver crystal shoes and a garland on the head, the whole person is very fairy~

Did Pazi borrow shampoo ads? Who doesn’t envy this lush long curly hair, it’s very suitable!

Greta Ferro on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Giorgio Armani

Lai Qiuhua made another appearance on the red carpet in Venice (the name her host family gave her when she was studying in China). Sister Hua boldly chose a hollow dress, with only two tassel covering her chest.

This is her look on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival last year. At that time, she went out of the circle directly, and it was also sexy. Which one do you think she looks better?

Grace Elizabeth on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Alberta Ferretti

Grace after cutting short hair is a new style, and the wet hair style has a restrained sexy. The strapless dress is wrapped with flowing ribbons for a classic simplicity.

Jewelry accessories are also very classic, very charming beauty.

Alessandra Ambrosio on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Alberta Ferretti

AA appeared in a custom-made purple and blue sequined feather dress, earrings and necklaces also chose purple to echo, okay, the word “A and beautiful” was born for her.

Alessandra Ambrosio on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival 礼服 ： Ermanno Scervino

This set is also worn in the same color. Xianxian’s pink gauze skirt is paired with high heels of the same color. Both blush and lipstick are pink tones. The scattered roses on the skirt are very romantic.

Frida Aasen on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Norwegian supermodel Frida Aasen opted for a silver sequined dress that sparkled like fish scales.

Emma Chamberlain on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Roberto Cavalli

Post-00 YouTube celebrity Emma Chamberlain is here too!

Maybe the friends of the newspaper are not familiar with her yet. The editor strongly recommends everyone to take a look at her Vlog. It is the kind of style that is normal at first glance, but the more you look at it, the more addictive you are. Moreover, she has a very good personality, which really makes people happy. magic!

It’s so popular that it has appeared on the covers of many major magazines, and the private server is also good. If you want to see it, we will give it to you?

Jenny Walton on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Blogger Jenny Walton is also here. She is good at the elegant retro style. The sloping shoulder floral dress is elegant and playful with a handbag.

Pixie Lot on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Giorgio Armani

The “leather shoes” after marriage have a more mature temperament, with short hair and neat red suits. That is, you really have to choose a red dress carefully on the red carpet.

A cast with both strength and beauty

Sydney Sweeney on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Armani Privé

Sydney girl chose a black dress, the bow at the neck is retro and sweet, and the matching silver jewelry is quite different from her usual style, but it is true to control it.

As soon as you turn around, the sweet girl’s nature is exposed! Disney princess on the run

Maude Apatow on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Armani Privé

“Excited” co-star Maude Apatow also walked the red carpet (she played the sister upstairs), showing her entire shoulders and neck, red lips and bob head blessing, taking the atmospheric and sexy route.

Cate Blanchett on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Schiaparelli

The big devil appeared on the red carpet of the premiere of the new film “TÁR”. The black jumpsuit was filled with handmade flowers on the chest, which was unexpectedly beautiful.

The makeup has not been modified too much. Every wrinkle of the big devil is so beautiful, and there is an aura that is not afraid of the years.

Julianne Moore on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Giorgio Armani

My aunt is the chairman of the jury of the Venice Film Festival this year. The dress is from the Armani 2022 autumn and winter haute couture series. With luxurious jewelry, it is very elegant and luxurious. It is the home of Zhu Xi!

Julianne Moore on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Valentino Jewelry: Cartier

Compared to the above set, this set feels a little harder to control. The large-area fireworks pattern is added with a cloak, which is a bit overwhelming.

Chloe Sevigny on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Gucci Jewelry: Bvlgari

Cool and hot mom Chloe’s set is actually very dangerous. The red carpet animations are thrilling to see the editor. But the dress is classic, with cross-strap straps and high slits on the chest, and the gold jewelry is just right.

Mia Goth on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Mia’s face has a retro beauty of the Middle Ages, with a black lace printed dress, so mysterious.

Olivia Wilde on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Gucci

Recently controversial figure Olivia appeared at the premiere of her new film “Honey, Don’t Worry”.

Her recent melons are a bit doha, and they are quite negative, we will talk about it later. There is one thing to say, the red carpet look is not wrong, and the necklace also matches well.

Tilda Swinton on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Haider Ackermann

The Queen arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of her new movie “The Eternal Daughter”. I was shocked by her temperament again, I felt less and less like a person, it was a god descended from the earth!

Some netizens say this hairstyle looks like a parrot🦜, and some people say it looks like scrambled eggs with chives. After it’s over, it looks more like haha.

Gemma Chan on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Louis Vuitton

Gemma Chan’s “Don’t worry, dear” premiere red carpet, the gold sequins dress has a combination of classic and modern feeling, and what is even more rare is that people hold the dress firmly.

The hairstyle is also very “Crazy Rich Asians”, and the two strands of bangs hang down naturally, making Gemma more gentle and moving.

See also Marvel future hero blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" latest movie stills hit Sadie Sink on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Alexander McQueen

Sadie Sink, who played “Max” in “Stranger Things”, appeared on the red carpet at the premiere of “Whale”. Wow, so beautiful!

The tulle dress is full of fairy spirit, our Max smiles so sweet~

This is a divine picture! Hair is shining, mermaid 🧜‍♀️ this fish.

Next came the three beautiful men who came prepared.

Harry Styles on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Dress: Gucci

Ha-juan still wears Gucci, this time the style is more neutral, and the blue and white match is also clean and fresh.

But the itinerary can be said to be a lot more controversial. First of all, everyone focused on his relationship with director Olivia Wilde, saying that Olivia was still married when the two were together – Ha Juan was a junior. However, this statement does not match the timeline of the interaction between the two people compiled by foreign media.

Then on the day of the event, netizens were not calm again. The live video shows that when Ha Juan was seated, he seemed to spit at the actor Chris Pine of the same film.

The latest news is that the spokesperson of Pai Pai has spoken: No such thing!

Fine!

Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Haider Ackermann

Tiancha appeared on the red carpet at the premiere of the new film “Bone and All”. This is his re-cooperation with the director of “Please Call Me By Your Name”. Looking forward to it!

Sweet tea is really daring to wear, this time the backless outfit is full of topics.

Netizens have polarized comments, some say they are sexy and innovative, and some say sweet tea to hurry up and train muscles. What do newspaper friends think?

Anyway, the fans present that day were full of eyes and hands, and the gesture of grabbing it and burying it in his arms was very immersive, hahahaha.

Nicholas Hoult on the red carpet at the 79th Venice Film Festival Dress: Giorgio Armani

Excuse me, is this Prince Charming? Nizi is so handsome! At the age of 32, the state is getting better and better, and he is more handsome than in the “Skin” period!

The handsome guy just wants to slap his face! Who hasn’t drowned in Nizi’s Ocean Eyes?

The first half of the red carpet of this year’s Venice Film Festival is here, and I look forward to more exciting performances in the second half!

