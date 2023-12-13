Vienna Johann Strauss Waltz Orchestra to Enchant Beijing with Festive Melodies

Vienna Johann Strauss Waltz Orchestra to perform in China

The Vienna Johann Strauss Waltz Orchestra is set to make a return to China for a special performance at the Beizhan Theater on December 25th. The orchestra, known for its festive and elegant style, is sure to captivate audiences with their joyful melodies.

Originally established in 1989 after a period of war, the Vienna Johann Strauss Waltz Orchestra is made up of top musicians from Vienna. To authentically present the elegant and joyful style of Johann Strauss’s waltzes, the orchestra still follows the form of Johann Strauss himself conducting the orchestra. The first violinist stands on the podium without a baton, instead using their hands to conduct. This places incredibly high demands on the first violinist, and the current violin conductor, Mr. Schutz, is an expert on the works of Johann Strauss and has extensive playing experience. Mr. Schutz has even portrayed the King of Waltz in a film, bearing a remarkable resemblance to Johann Strauss.

Having first visited China in 1999, the orchestra has since performed many times in the country. This time, they will be performing classic works such as Johann Strauss’s “Waltz of the Artist’s Life”, “Polka Hunting”, “Vienna Waltz Big Legato” and “Radetzky March”, as well as representative works of composers such as Puccini and Rehar. Additionally, the orchestra has prepared Chinese works as a surprise for the Beijing audience, adding to the richness and diversity of the entire performance.

The Vienna Johann Strauss Waltz Orchestra’s upcoming performance is sure to be a memorable and captivating experience for all who attend.