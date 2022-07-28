ROME – Travel without haste and savor the places, itineraries and landscapes that we usually don’t pay attention to, without thinking (for once) about the destination. Sooner or later it will come. This is the spirit of Slow Drive, a company specializing in the rental of vintage cars of various kinds – entry, medium or premium – which correspond respectively to more or less luxurious historic cars. An injection of adrenaline for lovers of the genre who are offered the opportunity to live their dream for half a day, a full day or even an entire weekend.

But let’s go in order. Where do we start from first? The meeting points are located between Lake Garda, Lake Como, Verona and Valpolicella, Padua, Florence, Siena and Liguria. From each of these locations you can rent the desired car, drawing from a garage of real jewels: from the Duetto Alfa Romeo Osso di Seppia, to the Giulietta Spider to the Triumph Spitfire or the Beetle strictly Cabriolet. The only requirements: to be at least 23 years old and a minimum of 5 years of driving license on the shoulders.

For the rest, just go to the website www.classiccartour.eu and choose the preferred car model and the duration of the tour, while by clicking on www.noleggioautodepoca.eu/it/booking you can directly check availability and costs. Let’s take a few examples: by choosing an entry segment car, such as a Fiat Cinquecento or a vintage Mini, the cost for half a day is 140 euros, a full day of 200 and a weekend of 320 euros. The music changes if we want a car in the “medium” segment, such as the Duetto or the Triumph: it starts from 245 euros and reaches 480 for a whole weekend. For a “premium” jewel the costs go up a lot: half a day 350 euros, a full day 500 euros and a weekend 660 euros.

The “half day” runs from 9 to 14 or from 14 to 19 and among the options you can choose the Slow Driver Kit with delivery of the box to your home (30 euros), a 1:43 scale model car (30 euro) and the Kasko policy (40 euro) The rental includes 150 km of driving outside of which you pay 1 euro per km, mechanical assistance and replacement car in case of need.

The full day goes from 9 am to 7 pm and includes the same offers as the half day, while the weekend offers the possibility of traveling 300 km. Among the premium cars you can choose between the Porsche 944 S2 Cabrio, the Morgan 4/4 or the Mg TD; among the medium ones, in addition to the Triumph and the Beetle, the Fiat 124 Sport America, the Fiat 1500 cabriolet or the MGB. The entry offer is decidedly poorer, within which there are only the Mini and the Cinquino.

It is also possible to participate in guided tours to discover Tuscany, the hills and vineyards of Valpolicella, Lake Garda and Lake Como off the usual routes. To the pleasure of driving in a timeless dimension will also be added some gastronomic forays, which never hurts.