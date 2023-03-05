Home Entertainment VOLTWECHSEL – Another video from the upcoming album
Entertainment

VOLTWECHSEL – Another video from the upcoming album

by admin

The German-speaking heavy rockers VOLTWECHSEL from Graz release the single “Fiktion oder Real” including a video today.

Also with their third single “Fiktion oder Real” Voltwechsel from Styria release a profound mixture of German-language heavy rock with which they open another chapter of their musical career. The formation around singer Patrick Schmidleitner (Ex-Colindale), Gernot Neumann (Ex-Bad Bullet), guitarist Heinz Schwarzäugl (Ex-Awaken Shepherd) and drummer Nino Markgraf (Ex-Irem, Ex-Awaken Shepherd) release a single that addresses the issue that the “old me” is “revived” by the person who has taken advantage of you.

The band brings a new, energetic kind of German-language grunge and heavy rock to the market. Texts that invite you to think and think, combined with massive guitar riffs and an oppressive bass, provide the foundation for the band’s distinctive sound. Catchy melodies and a powerful production complete the whole thing and let an old genre shine in a new and modern light.

The single is another harbinger of the debut album “Frei Und Doch Captured”, which will be released on March 24th, 2023, and can HERE be pre-ordered:

VOLTWECHSEL - Another video from the upcoming album

VOLT CHANGES are:

Patrick Schmidleithner (vocals, guitar)
Heinz Schwarzäugl (guitar)
Gernot Neumann (bass)
Nino Markgraf (drums)

VOLTWECHSEL - Another video from the upcoming albumVOLTWECHSEL - Another video from the upcoming albumVOLTWECHSEL - Another video from the upcoming albumVOLTWECHSEL - Another video from the upcoming album

The post VOLTWECHSEL – Another video from the upcoming album appeared first on earshot.at.

See also  Chen Leji's "Hello I am Chen Leji" is online with music to ignite dreams_首歌

You may also like

Dilraba Di Lieba was exposed to changing clothes...

James Yorkston, Nina Persson & The Second Hand...

Guangxi Daily | Delegate members deeply cherish the...

Hypno5e – Sheol

Siege of Power – This is Tomorrow –...

“ON STAGE IT’S ABOUT WINNING TOGETHER” – VOLKMAR...

spotlight | half alive – wienkonzert.com

Chen Feiyu posted on Weibo for the first...

O’zapft is: Beer party keeps election promises and...

Double Review: Two melodious Britpop songs by Dance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy