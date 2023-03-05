The German-speaking heavy rockers VOLTWECHSEL from Graz release the single “Fiktion oder Real” including a video today.



Also with their third single “Fiktion oder Real” Voltwechsel from Styria release a profound mixture of German-language heavy rock with which they open another chapter of their musical career. The formation around singer Patrick Schmidleitner (Ex-Colindale), Gernot Neumann (Ex-Bad Bullet), guitarist Heinz Schwarzäugl (Ex-Awaken Shepherd) and drummer Nino Markgraf (Ex-Irem, Ex-Awaken Shepherd) release a single that addresses the issue that the “old me” is “revived” by the person who has taken advantage of you.

The band brings a new, energetic kind of German-language grunge and heavy rock to the market. Texts that invite you to think and think, combined with massive guitar riffs and an oppressive bass, provide the foundation for the band’s distinctive sound. Catchy melodies and a powerful production complete the whole thing and let an old genre shine in a new and modern light.

The single is another harbinger of the debut album “Frei Und Doch Captured”, which will be released on March 24th, 2023, and can HERE be pre-ordered:

VOLT CHANGES are:

Patrick Schmidleithner (vocals, guitar)

Heinz Schwarzäugl (guitar)

Gernot Neumann (bass)

Nino Markgraf (drums)

