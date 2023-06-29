Walk into SAGE HOUSE Classic Project Retrospective Shanghai Station | Hypebeast

SAGE HOUSE, a creative unit from Hong Kong, China, has been focusing on continuously promoting the cooperation between outstanding overseas artists and the Chinese market in recent years, so as to realize the diversified landing of art. Recently, SAGE HOUSE officially landed at the LEC Licensing Exhibition Shanghai Station, and set up a number of special links such as the SMILEY zone on the site, such as the establishment of a super-large Smiley smiley face device to bring visual impact. In addition, it is particularly worth mentioning that SAGE HOUSE also presented multiple A classic case, as well as the exhibition of the works of the artists represented by it, including: nostalgic retro shop style Donald Duck summer shaved ice theme exhibition (Chengdu IFS International Finance Center), China‘s first Peanuts Peanuts cartoon 70th anniversary global artist alliance theme installation and The event “Dream A Big Dream Love Infinite Dreams Without Boundaries”, broadcast x Snoopy (SNOOPY) joint pop-up store, RYUJI KAMIYAMA solo exhibition and so on.

Looking back on the experience behind the joint case that has been promoted over the years, the principals Mavis and Jackie both said that “copyright agents are not just simply putting brands and artists together, but to understand the characteristics of each brand and artist, and use ingenuity and creativity to To customize greater effects, and to explore the infinite possibilities of art through authorized re-creation – this is also the copyright agency model that SAGE HOUSE is constantly trying.” In addition, SAGE HOUSE took this opportunity to officially announce that it will become 2023 UNKNOWN ASIA The only Chinese partner of the International Art Fair, and invites Chinese artists to provide free exhibition opportunities. The winners will be able to be officially exhibited at UNKNOWN ASIA in Osaka, Japan this fall (preliminary September 15-17) form appears.

SAGE HOUSE LEC Shanghai Station

Time: June 28-29, 2023, 9:00-17:00; June 30, 9:00-15:00

Address: National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai), No. 333 Songze Avenue, Xujing Town, Qingpu District, Shanghai

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

