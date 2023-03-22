Original title: Wang Jiarong’s daily horoscope broadcast March 23, 2023

Wang Jiarong’s daily horoscope broadcast March 23, 2023

Aries

●Intimate reminder today: Health is the first wealth in life.

●Lucky color: golden yellow

●Lucky number: 7

●Great Constellation: Pisces

●Little Man Constellation: Cancer

Overall fortune:

Establishing a good interpersonal relationship is the focus of today. Don’t refuse an invitation from a friend, so as not to miss some good opportunities.

Work fortune:

The enthusiasm for work is not high, and you are working with the idea that you only need to complete the task, which will lead to your low level of handling affairs.

Emotional fortune:

If you have the opportunity to be alone with him, don’t miss it, just show your true side.

Wealth fortune:

If the capital turnover is flexible, you may wish to try long-term investment, or seek help from others, which will also help.

Taurus

●Intimate reminder today: The question mark is the key to open all the temples of science.

●Lucky color: jet black

●Lucky number: 7

●Great Constellation: Sagittarius

●Little Man Constellation: Capricornus

Overall fortune:

You need to pay attention to health problems and avoid staying up late, causing excessive fatigue.

Work fortune:

Job opportunities are good, and those who are unemployed may wish to go out for a walk today, there will be good opportunities.

Emotional fortune:

Singles have the opportunity to show their talents in public, easily become the focus of attention, and have a high chance of meeting love.

Wealth fortune:

There are many external traps and illusions, and you need to be cautious when making money.

Gemini

●Intimate reminder today: Firm confidence can make ordinary people achieve extraordinary things.

●Lucky color: Champagne

●Lucky number: 9

●Great Constellation: Aquarius

●Little Man Constellation: Scorpio

Overall fortune:

Being generous can lead to good development; when communicating, if the words are too sharp, it will easily affect interpersonal relationships.

Work fortune:

Be attentive and don’t let having fun take up so much of your work time that tasks become difficult to complete.

Emotional fortune:

Put aside the preaching effort and have some sweet words, the relationship between the two parties will be more harmonious.

Wealth fortune:

Take advantage of today to buy something you like, or go on a trip. Anyway, you have to spend money. Wouldn’t it be better to spend it on yourself!

Cancer

●Intimate reminder today: Fatalism is an excuse for the weak who lack willpower.

●Lucky color: wine red

●Lucky number: 1

●Great Constellation: Leo

●Little Man Constellation: Aries

Overall fortune:

Don’t get along too closely with others, and it’s better to inquire less about other people’s privacy.

Work fortune:

When faced with difficult problems encountered in work, don’t worry, and ask more experienced people for advice.

Emotional fortune:

If you are too casual in front of your lover, the other party will also be dissatisfied with you, so you need to pay more attention.

Wealth fortune:

If you have a strong desire to spend money, if you control your expenses, you will save what you need.

Leo

●Intimate reminder today: For a man, marriage is a gamble on his freedom, while for a woman it is a gamble on her happiness.

●Lucky color: brown

●Lucky number: 2

●Great Constellation: Taurus

●Little Man Constellation: Virgo

Overall fortune:

It is better not to intervene in areas that you are not good at, otherwise setbacks will make your mood turbulent.

Work fortune:

Your thoughts are a bit messy, and it is easy to think about things that have nothing to do with work when you are working, which not only affects your work thinking, but also reduces your work mood.

Emotional fortune:

Love luck is mediocre, married people will not say a few picky and complaining words so as not to cause quarrels; single people have few chances of falling in love.

Wealth fortune:

Poor fortune, not suitable for dealing with investment issues, conservative financial management.

Virgo

●Today’s thoughtful reminder: Be forgiving when you are right, and be kind when you are straight.

●Lucky color: pink

●Lucky number: 5

●Great Constellation: Capricornus

●Little Man Constellation: Gemini

Overall fortune:

Ambitious, full of fighting spirit and enthusiasm for things, suitable for diversified operations.

Work fortune:

It’s a very competitive day, when your ambition is high and your unyielding spirit allows you to fight for opportunities to perform.

Emotional fortune:

Single people have the opportunity to meet good friends of the opposite sex through the introduction of relatives and friends, and they can try to meet.

Wealth fortune:

Wealth is unstable, suitable for entering, not suitable for exiting. Be cautious in investment judgment, it is best to stay still.

Libra

●Intimate reminder today: The third party between lovers is another lover; the third party for husband and wife is TV.

●Lucky color: light brown

●Lucky number: 6

●Great Constellation: Cancer

●Little Man Constellation: Leo

Overall fortune:

The logical reasoning is more rigorous and the thinking is clear. It will be suitable for challenging difficult projects and give you a sense of accomplishment.

Work fortune:

Business luck is normal, it is a busy day. There are few chances to be idle, cheer up and continue to work hard!

Emotional fortune:

While gathering with friends, don’t neglect the other half, introduce him to important friends!

Wealth fortune:

It is very suitable for collecting debts today, or negotiating money and commission issues with people!

scorpio

●Intimate reminder today: Home and everything prosper, people work hard and everything prospers.

●Lucky color: dark brown

●Lucky number: 7

●Great Constellation: Aries

●Little Man Constellation: Aquarius

Overall fortune:

Everything is not going well, keep a low profile and don’t think too much.

Work fortune:

Like to pursue fresh and exciting, very interested in new things, challenging new areas or new tasks can make you energetic.

Emotional fortune:

The pain of a lovelorn is hard to heal for a long time, and today, the casual words of a friend will cause a sense of loss.

Wealth fortune:

Wealth luck is not good, pay special attention to whether the bills and checks are due, and do not cause financial troubles due to small mistakes.

Sagittarius

●Intimate reminder today: Eyes are the windows of the heart, and tears are the broken heart.

●Lucky color: Khaki

●Lucky number: 8

●Great Constellation: Libra

●Little Man Constellation: Taurus

Overall fortune:

Doing things is a bit boring, so pay special attention to anticlimactic or muddled ways of doing things, be careful that you will cause trouble.

Work fortune:

The work is very busy, and I can perform as much as I can during the day, which is easy to be appreciated by the supervisor.

Emotional fortune:

People with a partner especially hope to get the care of the other half, want to cling to each other, don’t hide your thoughts, tell the other party your desire!

Wealth fortune:

There are many disputes over money, and there is a high chance of arguing with relatives and friends over money. In addition, there is also the possibility of selling the house and moving.

Capricorn

●Intimate reminder today: Accept what we cannot change, and change what we can.

●Lucky color: light green

●Lucky number: 2

●Great Constellation: Virgo

●Villain Constellation: Sagittarius

Overall fortune:

Don’t get angry because of others’ incomprehension, otherwise you will fall into the trap of the villain and cause an irreversible situation.

Work fortune:

Get along harmoniously with colleagues, feel the strength of the team when working, and improve the efficiency of dealing with problems.

Emotional fortune:

Caring more about your partner, acting as a considerate carer, obedient, and listener, the other party will be very moved!

Wealth fortune:

The loss of money is fast, and most of the expenses will be spent on family members, so you spend a lot of money!

Aquarius

●Intimate reminder of the day: Never falling down is not honorable, but being able to stand up again after falling down every time is the greatest honor.

●Lucky color: pink orange

●Lucky number: 8

●Noble Constellation: Scorpio

●Little Man Constellation: Pisces

Overall fortune:

Put more thought into dressing up today, use the cosmetics and beautiful clothes you usually buy, and change your image will bring you good luck.

Work fortune:

You may feel bored with the working environment, and you should abandon the mood of liking the new and disliking the old in order to work smoothly.

Emotional fortune:

The probability of successfully winning the favor of the person you like is high. You might as well ask the person out for a walk today to further enhance your mutual relationship.

Wealth fortune:

You can spend some money to enjoy it, get rid of troubles, and make yourself happy.

Pisces

●Intimate reminder today: A healthy body is the living room of the soul, and a sick body is the prison of the soul.

●Lucky color: pure white

●Lucky number: 6

●Gemini Constellation: Gemini

●Little Man Constellation: Libra

Overall fortune:

Small mistakes keep making people feel lazy, which is not good for you!

Work fortune:

Career luck is bad, so it is not advisable to act rashly, lest you make a wrong judgment and destroy the harmony in the workplace.

Emotional fortune:

The relationship with the opposite sex is good, get in touch with people more, you will feel that you are very attractive!

Wealth fortune:

Financial luck is good. Make a complete financial plan, so that you can know what you know, and you can spend money in moderation!





