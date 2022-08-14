Home Entertainment Wang Junkai and Ma Sichun’s “Broken Bridge” had a box office attendance of 77 million on the first day, surpassing Shen Teng’s “Lonely Walk on the Moon” – Teller Report
Original title: Wang Junkai and Ma Sichun’s “Broken Bridge” had a box office of 77 million on the first day and exceeded Shen Teng’s “Lonely Walk on the Moon”

Sohu Entertainment News (Hamai/Wen) On August 13, the crime film “Broken Bridge”, directed by Li Yu and starring Ma Sichun, Wang Junkai, Fan Wei, etc., was released. On the first day, it won 30% of the films and received about 77 million yuan at the box office. , the attendance rate was 12.7%, and the average number of people per game was 16.4, surpassing “Lonely Walk on the Moon” and “Tomorrow’s War”.

“Lonely Walk on the Moon” is still the most competitive film in the summer. In the face of the diversion of the two new films “Tomorrow’s War” and “Broken Bridge”, the proportion of films and the single-day box office still ranks first. Weekly Sixth, the box office was about 88 million yuan, and the total box office was 2.352 billion yuan in 16 days of release. It will soon surpass “The Richest Man in Xihong City” and become the highest-grossing movie of Happy Twist.

The sci-fi film “War of Tomorrow”, produced, produced, and starred by Gu Tianle, performed fairly well, with a single-day box office of about 29 million yuan on Saturday, and a cumulative total of 321 million yuan at the 9-day release. It is estimated that the final total box office may be around 500 million yuan.

According to data from the State Film Administration, as of 16:38 on August 13, my country’s 2022 summer box office totaled 7.382 billion yuan, surpassing the 2021 summer box office of 7.381 billion yuan. Contributions to several films such as Jurassic World 3, Detective Wars, Mozart in Outer Space, and Tomorrow.Return to Sohu, see more

