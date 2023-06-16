Wang Sulong’s 2023 Century Party Beijing Railway Station Surprise Addition Tickets on June 20th and 21st – Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: Tickets for Wang Sulong’s 2023 Century Party Beijing Station Surprise Addition June 20th/21st

Wang Sulong’s 2023 “Century Party” Tour Concert was a surprise addition to the first Beijing station, and he sang for two consecutive days on July 8th and July 9th. The new tour is about to start, and Wang Sulong will turn into a doll with the number 0917 to create a happy and lively party of the century for fans, saving all unhappy people. The pre-sale of the Beijing Railway Station show on July 8 will start at 11:00 am on June 20, and the pre-sale on July 9 will start at 11:00 am on June 21. Deconstructing double-line double-theme century party saves unhappy Last year, Wang Sulong released his 10th solo album “21st Century Romance”, which recorded people’s changing fate and unchanging love under the tide of the fast-paced era. And his music is not only online, the pink claw machine half suspended in the air on the cover of the album landed in the “Roman Flash Mob” event in eight offline cities. praise. Today, Wang Sulong has brought the concept of “Roman” to the stage of a large stadium through a tour, and used a fateful “century party” to convey his spiritual core to the audience-happiness is mission. Humor, humor, and high EQ are Wang Sulong’s external labels, just like the “Roman Sweetheart” created by him on the stage, the doll born for happiness creates a happy atmosphere with everyone, heals people, and spreads happiness . Every happy birth may have a price to pay, but a grand and carnival party of the century is about to begin. You can leave all the stress, sadness and sadness in the venue, and let the doll number 0917 on the stage replace you. You take on all the unhappiness, and when the party is over, you will be your happy self. See also Performing Arts | Violinist Zhang Yi's solo concert performed at Xinghai Concert Hall_Guangzhou Stage Design Hidden Ingenuity Toy Factory Manufacturing Happiness In addition to the concept itself, this round of Wang Sulong’s 2023 “Century Party” tour concert has made many new attempts in the setting of various links. Designed to create a higher-quality stage effect presentation, making the concert more layered. The stage mainly adopts the design concept of “toy manufacturing factory”, aiming to create happiness while manufacturing toys. Wang Sulong uses “Roman Sweetheart” as a carrier to bring everyone back to the birthplace of Roman Sweetheart, and explore the emotions and secrets of Roman Sweetheart. In this century party full of joy and imagination, all the beautiful things captured are hidden in it, so that these toys that have guarded everyone’s innocence and fantasy in childhood seem to have life, warmly and intuitively touched The spiritual world of fans. Everything is ready, Wang Sulong’s 2023 “Century Party” Tour Concert Beijing Station will be held on July 8th and July 9th, and tickets for the performance on July 8th will be available for pre-sale at 11:00 am on June 20th. The show on June 9 will start pre-sale at 11:00 am on June 21. If you want to double your happiness, welcome to the party of the century!Return to Sohu to see more

Wang Sulong’s 2023 “Century Party” Tour Concert was a surprise addition to the first Beijing station, and he sang for two consecutive days on July 8th and July 9th. The new tour is about to start, and Wang Sulong will turn into a doll with the number 0917 to create a happy and lively party of the century for fans, saving all unhappy people. The pre-sale of the Beijing Railway Station show on July 8 will start at 11:00 am on June 20, and the pre-sale on July 9 will start at 11:00 am on June 21.

Deconstructing double-line double-theme century party saves unhappy

Last year, Wang Sulong released his 10th solo album “21st Century Romance”, which recorded people’s changing fate and unchanging love under the tide of the fast-paced era. And his music is not only online, the pink claw machine half suspended in the air on the cover of the album landed in the “Roman Flash Mob” event in eight offline cities. praise.

Today, Wang Sulong has brought the concept of “Roman” to the stage of a large stadium through a tour, and used a fateful “century party” to convey his spiritual core to the audience-happiness is mission. Humor, humor, and high EQ are Wang Sulong’s external labels, just like the “Roman Sweetheart” created by him on the stage, the doll born for happiness creates a happy atmosphere with everyone, heals people, and spreads happiness .

Every happy birth may have a price to pay, but a grand and carnival party of the century is about to begin. You can leave all the stress, sadness and sadness in the venue, and let the doll number 0917 on the stage replace you. You take on all the unhappiness, and when the party is over, you will be your happy self.

Stage Design Hidden Ingenuity Toy Factory Manufacturing Happiness

In addition to the concept itself, this round of Wang Sulong’s 2023 “Century Party” tour concert has made many new attempts in the setting of various links. Designed to create a higher-quality stage effect presentation, making the concert more layered.

The stage mainly adopts the design concept of “toy manufacturing factory”, aiming to create happiness while manufacturing toys. Wang Sulong uses “Roman Sweetheart” as a carrier to bring everyone back to the birthplace of Roman Sweetheart, and explore the emotions and secrets of Roman Sweetheart. In this century party full of joy and imagination, all the beautiful things captured are hidden in it, so that these toys that have guarded everyone’s innocence and fantasy in childhood seem to have life, warmly and intuitively touched The spiritual world of fans.

Everything is ready, Wang Sulong’s 2023 “Century Party” Tour Concert Beijing Station will be held on July 8th and July 9th, and tickets for the performance on July 8th will be available for pre-sale at 11:00 am on June 20th. The show on June 9 will start pre-sale at 11:00 am on June 21. If you want to double your happiness, welcome to the party of the century!Return to Sohu to see more