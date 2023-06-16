WARMEN – Erste Single „We Are Here For None“ online!

WARMEN release their first digital single & lyric video for “Warmen Are Here For None”. A release show at Summer Breeze Open-Air is also planned!

The new album by Finnish powerhouse WARMEN around Janne Wirman (CHILDREN OF BODOM) HERE FOR NONE will be released worldwide on August 18th, 2023 via REAPER ENTERTAINMENT – including some tangible surprises!

Today the band is releasing their long-awaited first single. The song “Warmen Are Here For None” is now available on all major streaming platforms.

The high quality lyric video for the song was created by René Berthiaume (EQUILIBRIUM).

The video can be seen here:

Janne explains:

“Personally, I’m so damn excited to finally be releasing new music with our new lineup! It feels like a brand new era in the Warmen saga and we can’t wait to get the rest of the new album out for you guys and perform these songs live!”

Rene adds:

“It was an honor for me to do the lyric video for WARMEN because as a fan I have known and respected the musicians involved for many years. I loved the idea behind the cover artwork and had a lot of fun translating it into a three-dimensional scenario.”

“Here For None” heralds a new era – true to the motto “The king is dead, long live the king”, WARMEN not only break out musically to new, harder shores – with the new line-up one can now justifiably claim that that WARMEN take on the musical legacy of Janne’s previous band in a spectacular way.

„I will always be Janne from Bodom. That’s okay with me, I’m happy about it and I don’t have to hide my past. I also see that as something positive for WARMEN“, Janne knows about his good reputation and the attention he gets in the scene. Along with his brother Antti Wirman and longtime friend Jyri Helko, they managed to recruit Seppo Tarvainen on drums and none other than Petri Lindroos (ENSIFERUM) on vocals to make Here For None a true masterpiece of melodic death metal !

The band will also present this legacy live at selected events, such as the release show at the Summer Breeze Open Air. Until then, the brutally varied, but extremely coherent HERE FOR NONE is the new reference work in terms of melodic heaviness from Finland!

Tracklist:

1 Warmen Are Here For None

2 The Driving Force

3 A World Of Pain

4 Too Much, Too Late

5 Night Terrors

6 Hell On Four Wheels

7 The End Of The Line

8 Death’s On Its Way

9 The Cold Unknown

Bonus:

10 Dancing With Tears In My Eyes

TO WARM are:

Janne Wirman – Keyboards

Petri Lindroos – Vocals

Antti Wirman – Guitars

Jyri Helko – Bass

Seppo Tarvainen – Drums

Discography:

Unknown Soldier (2000)

Beyond Abilities (2001)

Accept The Fact (2005)

Japanese Hospitality (2009)

The First Of The Five Elements (2014, 2023)

Band-Links:

The post WARMEN – Erste Single „We Are Here For None“ online! appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

