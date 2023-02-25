Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced in this week’s earnings conference call that the official has officially launched the film adaptation transaction of many works written by JRR Tolkien, the original author of “Lord of the Rings”. Performed under the name Label New Line Cinema.

And this plan to produce multiple “Lord of the Rings” series movies is in cooperation with Embracer Group, Freemode’s parent group that has just acquired Middle-earth Enterprises. Freemode CEO Lee Guinchard specifically mentioned: “After we recently acquired After Middle-earth Enterprises, we are excited to embark on this new collaborative journey with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, bringing the unparalleled world of JRR Tolkien back to the big screen in a new and exciting way.”

No more specific new news has been announced yet, but Middle-earth fans can slowly look forward to the birth of more new stories in this world view in the future. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.