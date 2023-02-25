Home Entertainment Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Multiple Lord of the Rings Movies in Production
Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Multiple Lord of the Rings Movies in Production

by admin
Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Multiple Lord of the Rings Movies in Production

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced in this week’s earnings conference call that the official has officially launched the film adaptation transaction of many works written by JRR Tolkien, the original author of “Lord of the Rings”. Performed under the name Label New Line Cinema.

And this plan to produce multiple “Lord of the Rings” series movies is in cooperation with Embracer Group, Freemode’s parent group that has just acquired Middle-earth Enterprises. Freemode CEO Lee Guinchard specifically mentioned: “After we recently acquired After Middle-earth Enterprises, we are excited to embark on this new collaborative journey with New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, bringing the unparalleled world of JRR Tolkien back to the big screen in a new and exciting way.”

No more specific new news has been announced yet, but Middle-earth fans can slowly look forward to the birth of more new stories in this world view in the future. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.

See also  It was revealed that Ju Junye returned to Taiwan to accompany the big S for the holiday and was met by chance with a friend at a dinner party jqknews

You may also like

The complete Mickey Mouse collection sold at the...

Pakistani fashion brand RASTAH officially released the latest...

Ningbo Xiaobaihua Yue Opera Troupe revives the classic...

Bonus: Audiolatry Sends Retromania Lite Free Comprehensive Audio...

Gucci 2023 autumn and winter women’s clothing series...

“The Last Night of Love”, an Italian noir...

The first to reveal the latest black and...

The Van Gogh hidden for 120 years goes...

EXO member SUHO was revealed to have borrowed...

Jay Chou wrote about AI, saying that AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy