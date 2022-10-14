Listen to the audio version of the article

On Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October, the third edition of “Watches of Italy” (WOI) is scheduled at the “Orsi” Agricultural Machinery Museum in Tortona: it is an exhibition-market open to the public and with free admission that offers the opportunity to discover the news of 56 exhibitors, including independent Italian and foreign watch brands (but with Italian ownership and management) and those companies that operate in the watchmaking chain dealing with components, design and accessories.

A few names: Fonderia Lab, Kienzle, Mondia, Nazareno Rossetti, Venezianico, Aenigma, Perseo Watches, Squale, Fonderia Lab, CN Milano, Echo / Neutra, Ekwatch, Fathers, Gravithin, Gruppo Ardito Watches, Inceptum, Lazzarini Watches, Marco Bracca Orologi , Memphis Belle, Millemetri, Out of Order Watches, Ichnos Watches, Sante Castignani Watches, Tambooro and Tulipe.

“WOI – Watches of Italy is now a prestigious fixed appointment for our city – explains Federico Chiodi, mayor of Tortona -: last year the increase in visitors compared to the first edition had an important impact on the territory also in terms of receptivity “. In fact, in a context different from that of today, due to the restrictions due to Covid-19 in force in 2021, the last edition recorded a total of about 3 thousand admissions, 50% more than in 2020. inside the festival, the new “WOI Talk” format will debut on Sunday, with events of great interest for hand fans. One in particular, set at 3 pm with the title “Lectio magistralis – Italian watchmaking: its secrets and its future”, will be able to count on exceptional speakers such as professor Ugo Pancani (Trainer Academy of the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie of Geneva and member of the Academy of the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie of Geneva), Marco Mantovani (ceo of Locman), Marco Carniello (Global Exhibition Director Jewelery & Fashion IEG / Vicenzaoro) and Fabrizio Dellachà (organizer and creator of Watches Of Italy) .

Also this year, donations will be collected at the fair which will then be donated to the “Gli Amici del Sorriso” association, which is committed to organizing recreational activities for the children housed in the oncohematology and pediatric surgery ward of the Policlinico San Matteo in Pavia.