A week before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China fully affirmed the leadership of the leader Xi Jinping for the past five years. Political scientists told BBC Chinese that the plenary communiqué affirmed Xi Jinping’s achievements and prepared public opinion for his re-election at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. On the other hand, the communique emphasizes “domestic politics first” and “national interests first”, which means that China will give priority to national interests when dealing with diplomatic issues.

“Two Establishments”

The Seventh Plenary Session of the Central Committee was held in Beijing from October 9 to 12. The meeting highly affirmed the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, calling it “extremely unusual and extraordinary five years”.

The communiqué of the meeting emphasized Xi Jinping’s leading role, saying that the major achievements of the party and the country in the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era It was achieved through the united struggle of the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups.

“The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party, and establishes the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. , is of decisive significance to advancing the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” The communique pointed out.

