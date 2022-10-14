29 minutes ago

A week before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China fully affirmed the leadership of the leader Xi Jinping for the past five years. Political scientists told BBC Chinese that the plenary communiqué affirmed Xi Jinping’s achievements and prepared public opinion for his re-election at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. On the other hand, the communique emphasizes “domestic politics first” and “national interests first”, which means that China will give priority to national interests when dealing with diplomatic issues.

“Two Establishments”

The Seventh Plenary Session of the Central Committee was held in Beijing from October 9 to 12. The meeting highly affirmed the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, calling it “extremely unusual and extraordinary five years”.

The communiqué of the meeting emphasized Xi Jinping's leading role, saying that the major achievements of the party and the country in the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era It was achieved through the united struggle of the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups.

“The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party, and establishes the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. , is of decisive significance to advancing the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” The communique pointed out.

Regarding the Hong Kong and Taiwan issues, the communiqué pointed out that, in accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law, the overall governance of the Special Administrative Region has been effectively implemented, and the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong” has been implemented, and the situation in Hong Kong has achieved a major transition from chaos to governance. Adhering to the one-China principle and the “1992 Consensus” demonstrates our strong determination and capability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose “Taiwan independence”. “

Chen Daoyin, an independent Chinese political scientist, told the BBC that the communique affirmed Xi Jinping’s achievements in the past ten years, paving the way for him to continue to serve as the party and state leader in the 20th National Congress.

“Domestic politics first”

It is worth noting that the communique also mentioned: “Adhering to the priority of national interests and domestic politics, maintaining strategic determination, carrying forward the spirit of struggle, safeguarding national dignity and core interests in the struggle, and firmly grasping the initiative of my country’s development and security. .”

Song Wendi, a lecturer at the Asia Pacific College of the Australian National University, analyzed the Chinese language of the BBC. This statement indicates that the CCP intends to return to patience on international and Taiwan issues, and strike a balance between the hawks and doves within the CCP.

“On the one hand, when it comes to the issues of national dignity and core interests and other conflicting issues between the enemy and ourselves, we need to dare to show our swords and fight bravely. On the other hand, we also hope to ‘fight without breaking’ and maintain ‘strategic determination’. Because everything should be based on the CCP’s own internal development and Security interests are the priority. When dealing with the Taiwan issue, the principle of not disrupting the time course of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation must be the principle. All things must be considered comprehensively, maintain the ‘initiative’, and do not overreact to the ‘provocation’ of external forces. Step on the brakes on the so-called military unification of Taiwan.” Song Wendi pointed out.

Song Wendi also said that the communique emphasizes "domestic politics first" and "national interests", which also means that during the Russian-Ukrainian war, China will maintain an independent and independent diplomatic stance, and will not be tied to Russia, nor will it be because of its relationship with Russia. The so-called "no ceiling" partnership is willing to advance and retreat with Russia, and will not unnecessarily cut itself off from the international community, especially the West.

Chen Daoyin also believes that the signal conveyed by this sentence is: China‘s relations with other countries should first consider its own national interests, rather than being influenced by the outside world, such as Western pressure and Russia’s demands on China.

image source,Getty Images image caption, On the occasion of the Seventh Plenary Session of the CPC Central Committee, the official media "People's Daily" published three articles in a row in support of "clearing".

When the Seventh Plenary Session of the Communist Party of China Central Committee was held, the official media “People’s Daily” published three articles in a row in support of “zeroing”, but the Seventh Plenary Session of the Communist Party of China did not talk about the future requirements for epidemic prevention and control.

Chen Daoyin believes that there are recent media reports and rumors that, after the 20th National Congress or the Two Sessions next year, China will release the “clearing” policy, and to some extent “clearing” has become a negative burden for the 20th National Congress. These articles is a response to these rumors.