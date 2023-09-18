«We do not lose hope of knowing what happened to my father»

On the 17th anniversary of the second disappearance of his father, Jorge Julio López, Rubén López reaffirmed his commitment to the search for answers and justice. The bricklayer who survived the dictatorship disappeared in 2006 after testifying against the repressor Miguel Etchecolatz, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Rubén López, one of Jorge Julio López’s sons, spoke out on an emotional day, reiterating his call for justice and his commitment to the truth. “I will never lose hope of knowing what happened to my father because the claim will always be there,” he claimed.

On September 18, 2006, Jorge Julio López had to be present at the Municipal Palace of La Plata, where the arguments from the trial of Miguel Etchecolatz would be read., a repressor of the dictatorship. However, he never arrived at the scene, and his disappearance left an indelible mark on the fight for human rights in Argentina.

Jorge Julio López provided crucial testimony at the trial by identifying Etchecolatz as one of those responsible for his kidnapping and torture during the dictatorship. Since then, His disappearance has been an unsolved enigma.

Rubén López remembered the last time he saw his father, 17 years ago, before his disappearance. «17 years have passed and we know nothing, we have no information, no certain clue. There are suspicions, but none can be proven. There are no witnesses to tell us anything“, lament.

The witness’s son stressed that his search for answers continues and that He hopes to obtain information about the current status of the case through a report from the La Plata Human Rights Prosecutor’s Unit.

Rubén López concluded with a call for unity and reflection on the growing presence of denialist and apologist speeches for the dictatorship in Argentina. «If there were a law against denialism, Figures like Javier Milei and Victoria Villaruel would not have become deputies. The witnesses were not taken care of, and now we regret the consequences. These people are coming for everyone«he warned.

Today, various organizations and citizens come together in Plaza Moreno to renew the request for justice for Jorge Julio López. Besides, Rubén López will participate in the reopening of a mural in memory of his father in Berisso, which was recovered after being vandalized.





