hui – there’s a lot to see again in the coming concert week!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you’re blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject of rules and measures in the field of art and culture.

there are so many highlights this week that it’s hard to pick the highlights of the highlights! so here’s a try: superstar “yungblud” will give an intimate concert in the completely sold out scene vienna, legend “weird al yakovic” will be on the stage in the gasometer, “jose gonzalez“ will move people to tears in the concert hall and will become friends of German-language music at “silvermoon“ in the gasometer and “max giesinger“ get their money’s worth in simm city. also comes the great singer “st. Monday“ ins wiener chelsea, „frittenbude will ensure a good mood in the flex and also “billion“ in the arena will blow your mind.

hard facts:
06.03.2023 / yungblud / coal (event)
06.03.2023 / weird al yankovic / gasometer (fb-event)
06.03.2023 / prinz pi / simm city (event)
06.03.2023 / don broco & sleeping with sirens / arena (fb-event)
06.03.2023 / chefket / flex (fb-event)
07.03.2023 / zeck / b72 (fb-event)
07.03.2023 / jose gonzalez / concert hall (fb event)
07.03.2023 / silver moon / gasometer (fb event)
07.03.2023 / zelda weber / orf radiokulturhaus (fb event)
08.03.2023 / st. lundi / chelsea (fb-event)
08.03.2023 / max giesinger / simm city (fb-event)
08.03.2023 / christian kuria / b72 (fb-event)
08.03.2023 / hot garbage / kramladen (fb-event)
08.03.2023 / maddy rose & band / loop (fb-event)
08.03.2023 / audio88 & yassin / grelle forelle (fb-event)
08.03.2023 / madball u.a. / arena (fb-event)
09.03.2023 / salon skug: Casablanca ua / rhiz (fb-event)
09.03.2023 / the belgian blue / kramladen (fb-event)
09.03.2023 / edo saiya / grelle forelle (fb-event)
09.03.2023 / esrap / orf radiokulturhaus (fb event)
10.03.2023 / frittenbude / flex (fb-event)
10.03.2023 / preoocupations / chelsea (fb-event)
10.03.2023 / bad ida / b72 (fb-event)
10.03.2023 / cats & breakkies / rhiz (fb-event)
10.03.2023 / yatwa / club1019 (fb-event)
10.03.2023 / mindblind / arena (fb-event)
10.03.2023 / knorkator / arena (fb-event)
03/10/2023 / lukas antos, max resch / cafe7stern (fb event)
03/11/2023 / earthquake benefit concert / fountain passage (event)
11.03.2023 / schaller & rausch / b72 (fb-event)
11.03.2023 / clutch at straws / rhiz (fb-event)
11.03.2023 / deadends / kramladen (fb-event)
11.03.2023 / dusy, sadi / this work (fb-event)
11.03.2023 / alligatoah / gasometer (fb-event)
11.03.2023 / milliarden / arena (fb-event)
11.03.2023 / blackberry smoke / arena (fb-event)
11.03.2023 / neunundneunzig / flex cafe (fb-event)
11.03.2023 / elektro guzzi / fluc (fb-event)
11.03.2023 / blending borders, ernst / replugged (fb-event)

