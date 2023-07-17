week preview kw 28 – wienkonzert.com

ahoy dear ones! are you ready for another exciting concert week in this year’s concert summer?!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you are blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry.

basically every concert is recommendable – you always learn something, either about the band on stage (whether you like them and like them or the opposite), about songs that you hear (related anecdotes and of course the live quality) about people accompany or people you get to know on site. best of all, you can have fun while doing it. going to a concert is a very clear win-win situation!

and therefore there are now a few recommendations for you: if you love rap, you will find the “wu-tang clan“ in the stadthalle, everyone else goes to “ on wednesdaydeep purple‘ to hear the hit ‘smoke on the water’ live! also an option if you already have a ticket: the “idles‘ and appraise their incredible power during an arena open air.

if you don’t have tickets or money: visit the concert series “kultursommer”, “musik am Fluss” and “szene soundgarden”! a few highlights: “arai” in the city park or “xing“ in the reithoffer park on thursday, “peach tinted“ (Protipp!!!) in Herderpark on Friday and “christian“ on the danube island and “liz metta“ in the herder park on saturday!

and if you have too much money, you can use it on Friday for the “red hot chili peppers” spend in the ernst happel stadium – would just because of the supporting bands “iggy pop” and “king princess“ worth it!

hard facts:

11.07.2023 / wu-tang clan / wiener stadthalle (fb event)

11.07.2023 / mq court music: tony renaissance / museumsquartier (fb event)

11.07.2023 / kepi ghoulie / kramladen (fb-event)

11.07.2023 / diploid / venster99 (fb-event)

12.07.2023 / deep purple / wiener stadthalle (fb event)

12.07.2023 / idles / arena open air (fb-event)

12.07.2023 / oh voyage / kramladen (fb-event)

12.07.2023 / ignite / escape (fb-event)

07/13/2023 / music on the river: arai / city park (fb event)

13.07.2023 / alvaro soler / gasometer (fb-event)

13.07.2023 / the psychotic monks / b72 (fb-event)

13.07.2023 / friends nicer / loop (fb event)

13.07.2023 / ned stranger / kramladen (fb-event)

13.07.2023 / anti cornettos / szene soundgarden (fb-event)

13.07.2023 / agnes milewski / coco bar (fb-event)

07/13/2023 / cultural summer: xing / reithofferpark (event info)

14.07.2023 / red hot chili peppers / ernst happel stadion (fb-event)

07/14/2023 / impulse dance: lou asril, peaches / vienna town hall (fb event)

07/14/2023 / music on the river: edna million / bruno kreisky park (fb event)

14.07.2023 / the shaftons, elephant talk u.a. / cafe carina (fb-event)

07/14/2023 / alpha romeo & the summer tires / general store (fb event)

14.07.2023 / leokar u.a. / szene soundgarden (fb-event)

14.07.2023 / edmund / arena open air (fb-event)

07/14/2023 / cultural summer: peach tinted / herderpark (fb event)

07/15/2023 / sad in europe, paperclip / chelsea (fb-event)

15.07.2023 / aygyul / loop (fb-event)

15.07.2023 / savanah u.a. / kramladen (fb-event)

15.07.2023 / portobello express / szene soundgarden (fb-event)

07/15/2023 / cultural summer: liz metta / herderpark (fb event)

07/15/2023 / music on the river: christl / donauinsel (fb event)

