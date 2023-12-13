Weekend in the City of Buenos Aires: Händel at the Colón, recitals, cinema and performances

Musical shows, cinema, performances and conversations to reflect on art. Starting this Thursday, December 14 in the City of Buenos Aires, there are various artistic offers to enjoy the weekend. PERFIL selected proposals at the Teatro Colón, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Buenos Aires and a varied offer of recitals.

Academic music: Baroque cycle at the Teatro Colón

On Monday, December 18 at 8 p.m. at the Teatro Colón there will be a presentation The Messiah of Handel within the framework of the Baroque Cycle. Under the musical direction of Rubén Dubrosky, this 18th century masterpiece will be performed. Soprano Verónica Cangemi, tenor Duke Kim, countertenor Xavier Sabata and bass-baritone Christian Immler will be the soloists.

Tickets are on sale at www.teatrocolon.org.ar. And also at the Teatro Colón box office, Tucumán 1171, from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

CINEMA: “Mexico ’71” premieres

From Thursday, December 14 to Wednesday at 12:45, 2:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. at the Cine Gaumont (Av. Rivadavia 1635, CABA) you can see Mexico ’71a documentary that records a forgotten chapter of women’s football.

In 1971, a group of Argentine soccer players traveled to Mexico to represent the country for the first time in a World Cup. After the false promises of a businessman, when they arrive at their destination they discover that they are alone, without boots, without shirts and without a technical director. In the face of all that adversity, however, They became the favorites of the Mexican public.

Mexico ’71 is a documentary film by Carolina Gil Solari & Carolina M. Fernández and has testimonies from Luky Sandoval, Elba Selva, María Esther Ponce, Virginia Andrada, María Fiorelli & Angela Lerena.

Recitals

Pez celebrates 30 years of rock

The band Pez celebrates three decades this Saturday, December 16 at Teatro Vorterix. For the occasion, all the formations that the band led by Ariel Minimal had will perform on stage.

They also present their twenty-first album titled ION. There are thirteen songs recorded in July 2023 at Estudios Ion, cwith Ariel Minimal on guitar, Franco Salvador on drums, Fósforo García on bass and Hernán Espejo on guitar.

Tickets can be obtained here.

The impeccable ones present new video

The blues band The Impeccable premieres his new video “I was your king” this Thursday the 15th at 9pm on Gaona 2615. This is his second single from the new material, the first was “Misterio”, which can now be heard on all platforms.

The band composed of Felipe Leibovich, Andrés Vázquez, Alberto Barrios, Fabián Giuri, Gabriel Fandiño and Daniel Nesis, is also preparing the remastering of a live album.

The time bomb

The time bomb says goodbye to the year with a party on Saturday, December 16 at midnight in Ciudad Cultural Konex (Sarmiento 3131).

Fiesta ¡Fa! con Mex Urtizberea

This Monday, December 18 at 8 p.m. at the Art Media Complex (Corrientes 6271) the cycle of gatherings Fa! hosted by Mex Urtizberea, holds its New Year’s Eve party. There will be live music and multiple surprises.

“The Snow Society” is released: the new film about the plane crash in the Andes filmed at the scene of the events

FA! It is an idea of ​​Mex himself, Fabiana Segovia, Nicolás Tolcachier and Pedro Saborido, who at the same time carry out the general production of the cycle. Juliana Gattas, Lula Bertoldi, Julián Kartún, Santiago Motorizado, Karina La Princesita, Sebastián Wainraich, Pato Smink, Rep, Sol Despeinada, Darío Sztajnszrajber, Nico Sorín, Víctor Hugo Morales, Sofía Viola, Lula Mangone, Matías Mowszet and Lito Vitale participated. along with Mex Urtizberea and his band.

Visual art: “Spain at MACBA”

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Buenos Aires | MACBA and the Cultural Center of Spain in Buenos Aires, CCEBA / AECID present the program “Spain at MACBA” whose artistic direction will be in charge of Javier Martín-Jiménez. Between March 2024 and March 2025, the program will present exhibitions and actions by ten established artists from the Spanish scene in dialogue with prominent Argentine artists, but, as a preview, it will be presented the Spanish artist Itziar Okariz.

On Thursday, December 14 and Friday, December 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the MACBA (Avenida San Juan 328), Okariz presents the workshop “Words fail me”. A reflection on performance and action. It is a free activity that does not require prior registration.

On Saturday, December 16 at 7 p.m. Okaris and Jiménez will talk about action art, the importance of the voice and the body as creative tools, and the use of language and art as a form of resistance. At 8 p.m., after the conversation, there will be a presentation “Dream diary” of the artist. A performance that consists of a fragmentary reading of the transcription of her dreams.