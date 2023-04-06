The single “Instamerica” ​​by the ingenious WEIRD WOLVES is now available for you via Out Of Line Music on all known platforms:





With a mixture of electro and rock sounds, refined with post-punk influences, WEIRD WOLVES release their single “Instamerica” ​​via Out Of Line Music. “Instamerica” ​​is a perfectly timed satire on American society and Instagram, presented through a sarcastic lens.

It offers a critique of our culture that will resonate with many listeners. The song’s lyrics highlight our society’s obsession with materialism, consumerism, and instant gratification. The song challenges these values ​​through sarcasm, wit and irony. It is a call to action, a reminder that there are more important things in life than superficial values ​​and that our society needs to rethink its priorities.

