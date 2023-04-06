Home Entertainment WEIRD WOLVES – New song is here
Entertainment

WEIRD WOLVES – New song is here

by admin
WEIRD WOLVES – New song is here

The single “Instamerica” ​​by the ingenious WEIRD WOLVES is now available for you via Out Of Line Music on all known platforms:


With a mixture of electro and rock sounds, refined with post-punk influences, WEIRD WOLVES release their single “Instamerica” ​​via Out Of Line Music. “Instamerica” ​​is a perfectly timed satire on American society and Instagram, presented through a sarcastic lens.

It offers a critique of our culture that will resonate with many listeners. The song’s lyrics highlight our society’s obsession with materialism, consumerism, and instant gratification. The song challenges these values ​​through sarcasm, wit and irony. It is a call to action, a reminder that there are more important things in life than superficial values ​​and that our society needs to rethink its priorities.

Band-Link:

WEIRD WOLVES - new song is here

The post WEIRD WOLVES – Neuer Song ist da appeared first on earshot.at.

See also  Can Comedy Variety Show Bring New Enlightenment to the Spring Festival Gala

You may also like

Salzburg Annual Scholarships 2023 – mica

Wyoming Young And Strong – Bend The Night...

Bonus: Free download of Otamatone, the movie sound...

“I’m not afraid of anything anymore” – salute...

Sunrot – The Unfailing Rope

ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2023 – Komplette Line Up...

Nova Skellis – Life Amongst The Damned –...

Conference for cultural fundraising and sponsoring – mica

The first-class birth time of the ox: when...

SEPTICFLESH – With orchestra and choir

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy