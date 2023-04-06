The single “Instamerica” by the ingenious WEIRD WOLVES is now available for you via Out Of Line Music on all known platforms:
With a mixture of electro and rock sounds, refined with post-punk influences, WEIRD WOLVES release their single “Instamerica” via Out Of Line Music. “Instamerica” is a perfectly timed satire on American society and Instagram, presented through a sarcastic lens.
It offers a critique of our culture that will resonate with many listeners. The song’s lyrics highlight our society’s obsession with materialism, consumerism, and instant gratification. The song challenges these values through sarcasm, wit and irony. It is a call to action, a reminder that there are more important things in life than superficial values and that our society needs to rethink its priorities.
