Two weeks before the provincial elections in Río Negro, the Viedma Retiree Center was the scene of the campaign of the Juntos Somos Río Negro formula, where the candidate for governor Alberto Weretilneck claimed the Great Agreement with other political sectors and the absence of the current governor Arabela Carreras was marked.

“We have a new project. It is the same Río Negro that we lived in seven or eight years ago when we governed with Pedro (Pesatti) and if we think about today’s challenges they are the same as those,” he said. Weretilneck at the beginning of his speech in front of some 2,000 militants.

Accompanied by his running mate Pedro Pesatti, the head of the JSRN legislative block, Facundo López, the candidate for mayor of Viedma Marcos Castro, and candidates for councilors, he maintained that “There are things to change.”

He added that “we are self-critical. It is not a system of imposing and having the rest obey. We propose a historic change in provincial politics, of an idea of ​​the refoundation of politics, “explained the current national senator who on this occasion was not accompanied by Governor Arabela Carreras and no reference was made during the act. “We are accompanied by representatives of other political parties, members of the labor movement, merchants, producers, women and men who are willing to contribute to a better Río Negro that we still have.”

Weretilneck insisted on the “Great Deal.” Photo: Pablo Leguizamon.

He also reaffirmed the Great Agreement, the alliance with sectors of the PJ and the UCR, where he insisted that “we are founding a new policywe are going to transmit to both men and women from Río Negro that the time has come for strong debates, strong consensus, for all of us to be around the table for discussions and to guarantee the future of the Province”.

In this sense, he elaborated and said that “it is not enough with a political party” or a “social sector.” He stressed that the governance of the Province “is too great the weight of this discussion, the search for consensus, that the transformation falls on one back.”

“There’s the Big Deal. In Peronism there is a doctrine of the social rights of workers, of women, there is the doctrine of the economic question, Social Justice,” said the candidate for governor who then made reference to another political sector. «For many years this Province underwent strong positive transformations at the hands of the Radical Civic Union. With its rights and historical issues, freedoms, the defense of Human Rights, equality» and wondered «why would radicalism be lacking in this great movement that we are leading today?».

About the closing of the act in the Center for Retirees, Weretilneck spoke again about the consensus, axis of his partisan discourse. «Those who are not here are those who are not capable of giving up something of their own to build something else. Agreeing with those who think differently is great and that is what we are doing here with you for the future of Río Negro. Those of us who are building this tremendous electoral result that we are going to have no longer have an owner or owners, because it is the property of the Rio Negro people to guarantee future generations a better province and one that has finally taken off.

Prior to the party act, there was a meeting with different unions of the General Central of Workers (CGT) of the Atlantic Zone in the UPCN hall.

Images of the party event at the Viedma Retiree Center

Weretilneck entering the act surrounded by militants. Photo: Pablo Leguizamon

They estimate that there were around 2,000 people at the party rally. Photo: Pablo Leguizamon.

The current president of the Viedma Deliberative Council and candidate for legislator, Marisa Cevoli. Photo: Pablo Leguizamon.

JSRN campaign event at the Center for Retirees and Pensioners. Photo: Pablo Leguizamon.

The candidate for mayor of Viedma, Marcos Castro, was one of the speakers at the party event. Photo: Pablo Leguizamon.

JSRN campaign event at the Center for Retirees and Pensioners. Photo: Pablo Leguizamon.

Pesatti, candidate for lieutenant governor, gave his speech. Photo: Pablo Leguizamon.



