While waiting for news with a possible repeal of the Rental Lawthe Government of the City of Buenos Aires announced a benefits package for owners and tenants.

In this context, we communicate with Christian Werle, President of the Housing Institute of Buenos Aires, who spoke about the package of measures promoted by the Government.

“Today the rental market is broken by the bad economy and a failed rental law”shot Werle, who later completed: “It has never been so expensive to access a rental and the profitability of the owner has never been so low.”

“The package of measures breaks entry barriers because the guarantee is a complex issueyoung people do not have a guarantee and have to resort to bonds that are very expensive, ”said the interviewee.

Along the same lines, the official explained that to access an apartment in the City, an average of $400.000. “We promote loans for remodeling, which seeks expand the offer of available rentals”he added.

The measures are available until December 31. “We are going to evaluate the impact of the measures and then analyze whether to expand them or not,” he completed. “We are promoting the repeal of the Rental Law as quickly as possible”he concluded.