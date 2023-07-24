What are the key judicial charges that the next Legislature of Neuquén will deal with

The Legislature that takes office on December 10, controlled by Rolando Figueroa and his allied parties, with the Neuquén Popular Movement debuting in the opposition role, must define whether or not to agree to a large number of applicants to cover relevant judicial chargesin all jurisdictions and throughout the territory of Neuquén.

These are positions equivalent to waitressesboth criminal and civil, and judges, judges, prosecutors and defenders. They obtain legislative agreement by simple majority.

The and the deputies They are not required to justify why they accept or reject someone for a certain position. We will have to see if that privilege of not being accountable of an act of government such as the designation of a lifetime position, which the MPN held throughout all its mandates, remains in the next management.

The Council of the Magistracy, an expensive institutional artifact whose usefulness has been reduced by this conduct of the Legislature, is in charge of selecting the winners for each vacant or created position by the High Court of Justice.

So far this year, it has launched 16 contests for 20 positions, a part of which will end in 2024. In other cases, the winners could be known this year, but It will be necessary to see if the current Legislature deals with his appointment or delegates it to the next composition.

With chambermaid level

Among the most prominent are two members in the Appeal Court, the most relevant criminal instance in the province. It currently has seven members; by law you must have nine.

It is also completing, little by little, the Provincial Chamber of Appeals in Civil, Commercial, Labor, Mining and Family matters of the interiorwhich had been left with only two members: Pablo Furlotti in Cutral Co and Alejandra Barroso in San Martín de los Andes, but she will retire on September 1.

Recently, Nancy Vielma (in San Martín de los Andes) held a position, and soon another one will be covered in Cutral Co (José Luis Rodríguez with 34.06 points and Javier Alejandro Carbonari with 32.43 are very even in the contest, in the coming days it will be the decisive personal interview). It has already been summoned for the office with headquarters Zapala.

They are the highest positions in the judicial pyramid, in criminal and civil jurisdictions respectively, with official contests.

There are eight judges

Below is a host of vacancies that will be filled imminently, especially in courts, prosecutors and defense. The treatment of the specifications by the current one in the Legislature, or its deferral for the next one, could be included in the transition package between the outgoing and incoming government. Over there Figueroa has an asset to dispose ofin case you require it.

Those with the most imminent definition are the mentioned competition for the vocalía of the Civil Chamber in Cutral Co, to which is added the position of chief defender in the same city. In this case, Alina Vanessa Macedo Font (48.75 points) and Diego Guido Ignacio Simonelli (47.59) compete very evenly. he or the winner will be known this week.

then they are at stake eight positions of judges or judges of Guarantees for San Martín de los Andes, Cutral Co, Rincón de los Sauces, Chos Malal and Neuquén (in the latter case, four vacancies).

For one of the positions in Neuquen it is almost certain that the current public defender Natalia Pelosso will win. For Corner will be defined between Juan Manuel Kees, Beatriz del Valle Chavero (will he be given this time?) and Eduardo Daniel Egea, who also has a great chance of winning the contest for judge of Chos Malal. In the competition for the seat of Cutral Co the public defender of execution of the interior, Lisandro Federico Fidel Borgonovo, leads with some comfort.

The other three contests for a judge in Neuquén capital are open-ended. towards the end of august there will be a preview, with the result of the written and oral examination tables. It is almost certain that the documents of the winners fall in the next legislative management.

The same can be said regarding the future judges or civil judges of Neuquén, Junín de los Andes, of the Family of Neuquénwhose competitions are in the preliminary phase.

The repertoire in the prosecution

And another interesting menu exhibits the Public Prosecutor’s Office: the competitions to cover positions in San Martin de los Andes, Chos Malal and Cutral Co.

Although the strong competition will occur when the contests are opened for four prosecutor vacancies of the case and one of chief prosecutor in neuquen capital.





