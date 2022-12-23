Original title: In 2022, what are the thousand-yuan joint sneakers worth starting with?

Author: 1626 trend selection

Shoes are still emerging in an endless stream, providing a lot of sneaker players with more diverse choices.

Compared with the past, the market price of this year’s shoes is relatively more cost-effective, which is undoubtedly a joy for sneaker lovers.

In this issue, we have collected some thousand-yuan joint sneakers that will be released in 2022, including the popular sports brands such as New Balance, Salomon and ASICS.

This year, Gorpcore has been popular on social media at home and abroad. While focusing on simplicity, this style also tends to be functional. Therefore, once the joint project of Carhatt WIP and Salomon was released at the beginning of the year, it attracted the attention of this group.

This time, the two parties chose the unpopular CSWP Shelter as the blueprint for the creation, in order to combine the strengths of both brands to the greatest extent, so this pair of shoes carries the technical functionality of Salomon and the aesthetics of Carhartt’s tooling.

The overall body of the shoe is dominated by dark blue and black, supplemented by khaki, gray green and other colors. The interlacing highlights the layering of the shoe body. At the same time, the insole also adds a camouflage pattern with a very workwear temperament. In addition, the upper is not only equipped with waterproof and heat-insulating technology Climatherm™, but also combined with Carhartt WIP’s common tear-resistant nylon fabric to maximize its practical performance.

The joint project of Rick Owens branch brand DRKSHDW and Converse attracted much attention once it was released. Among them, the Turbodrk Weapon model injected the pioneering concept of DRKSHDW boots into Converse’s iconic basketball shoes in the 80s.

The first black and white color matching of the shoe was released in August last year, and its market price is close to 5,000 yuan.Among the white and brown colors released this year, the white version also broke through the 3,000 yuan mark. In contrast, the brown version with a price of 1,000 yuan is very cost-effective.

The body of the shoe is made of brown leather, and the details such as the widened shoelace and the extended tongue are very Rick Owens brand recognition. While retaining the iconic outsole of Weapon, the Turbodrk is nearly doubled in size and combined with the CX foam insole, which not only pays attention to the style of wearing, but also takes into account the comfort of wearing.

From the first joint name in 2020 to the launch of the Memory Of series this year, Maison Margiela and Reebok have been working hand in hand for two years, and the joint styles such as Classic Leather and Club C have once attracted widespread attention.

This year, the joint series of the two parties added new works. This time, the two parties chose Reebok’s popular shoe model Instapump Fury. This shoe has captured the hearts of many sneaker players with its avant-garde shape. The market price of some early color schemes is more than 5,000 yuan.In this way, the joint name of Maison Margiela in the thousand yuan file is really exciting.

John Galliano injected his iconic design language into Instapump Fury through the intention of architecture. Although the body of the shoe is shown in solid color, due to the use of deconstruction techniques, destructive details such as hollowing out and unfinished edges bring a more three-dimensional vision to the body of the shoe. effect, the overall style is quite Maison Margiela’s high-end sense of fashion.

Last year, Stone Island joined hands with New Balance’s Japanese design team Tokyo Design Studio to release a joint project, which is equivalent to throwing a blockbuster in the shoe circle. This pair of FuelCell RC Elite v2 perfectly presents the collision of traditional design aesthetics and technological materials. .

This year, the two parties have brought two new color schemes for the shoes. The current market price of the first color scheme is close to 3,000 yuan, and the price of the new color scheme is almost halved. For friends who want to start, it may be a more cost-effective choice. .

The co-branded design continues the previous tear-damage style, one injects fluorescent green into the 3D knitted upper, and complements it with brown-red leather; the other combines New Balance’s iconic gray tone with red , quite joint recognition. The configuration of FuelCell technology cushioning midsole and full-length carbon fiber plate also gives the shoe body more professional cushioning and rebound.

Although Kiko Kostadinov did not launch a new series of works with ASICS in his own name, the cooperation between Kiko Kostadinov’s design team and ASICS is still ongoing. In recent years, based on Gel-1130, the two parties have launched a new UB4-S GEL- 1130.

The joint shoes of Kiko Kostadino and ASICS, after the cooperation mode between the two parties changed, the market price ushered in a rise across the board.Therefore, the ASICS “general style” designed by the Kiko Kostadinov team has naturally become a new choice for sneaker players.

The upper of UB4-S GEL-1130 uses mesh and metallic luster elements in a large area in the design, and hides the ASICS Logo on the side of the shoe body in the mesh inner. The looming effect makes the whole more simple. In terms of color matching, it continues Kiko Kostadinov’s past color aesthetics. Familiar friends can recognize the design from the Kiko Kostadinov team at a glance.

The shoes jointly signed by artist Tom Sachs and NikeCraft have always been expensive in the secondary market in the past. Therefore, once the General Purpose Shoe released by the two parties this year has been released, it has continued to receive heated discussions and attention.

Although the NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe is regarded as a pair of general purpose shoes, the price of the first Studio color scheme in the secondary market is still not low.However, the Archive color, which debuted after the first color, is much more reasonable in terms of price.

Compared with the Studio color scheme, this Archive color scheme is more eye-catching and more recognizable. The overall color is presented in yellow tones, supplemented by orange-red details. It is worth mentioning that the shoe box of this joint project is printed with the NikeCraft logo, which aims to pay tribute to the cooperation between Tom Sachs and Nike in the past 10 years.

During the 2022 World Cup, adidas once again joined hands with Pharrell Williams to launch a new Humanrace capsule series. The design of this series was inspired by football history, so the two parties chose to upgrade the adidas Samba shoes.

In recent years, under the influence of sports retro style, adidas’ oldest Samba shoes have shown a resurgence trend, and have gradually become the traffic code in the eyes of niche players. The prices of each color scheme in the secondary market have risen to varying degrees.

In this cooperation, the two sides use leather and suede to reshape the iconic Samba shoes, and present them in two colors: Cloud White and Night Grey. The biggest highlight of the shoes is the extended shoes. The tongue design makes the overall shape break through the original outline frame and further explore the nostalgic connection with football culture.