What happened to the things thrown in Zhang Songwen’s car? – Yichun News Net – Northeast Net

#Zhang Songwen was thrown in the car#Recently, it was reported that the famous singer Zhang Songwen was attacked in the car and was thrown by unknown people. According to people familiar with the matter, the incident happened in Sanming City, Fujian Province. At that time, Zhang Songwen had just returned home from get off work and was resting in the car. At this moment, an unknown person threw objects into his car, causing Zhang Songwen to be frightened.

Netizens expressed different comments on the incident. A netizen said: “Teacher Zhang is really pitiful, this kind of person is really boring, I sincerely hope that such incidents will not happen again.”

Another netizen said: “This kind of behavior is not only uncivilized, but also very dangerous. If the object is thrown into the car, the sudden increase in speed may cause great harm to the passengers.”

Some netizens said: “I really want to support Teacher Zhang, but I dare not take pictures of him because I am afraid of disturbing him. I can only leave him a message online.”

