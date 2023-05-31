What happened to Xiao Zhengnan’s announcement of the marriage? When did Xiao Zhengnan announce the marriage?_新广网

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About Xiao Zhengnan’s announcement of the marriage news, many people don’t know the relevant information about when Xiao Zhengnan announced the marriage news. Let’s take a look now! …

Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. About Xiao Zhengnan’s announcement of the marriage news, many people don’t know the relevant information about when Xiao Zhengnan announced the marriage news. Let’s take a look now!

1. What happened when Xiao Zhengnan announced the marriage? When did Xiao Zhengnan announce the marriage? What happened? At the 2018 TVB Awards Ceremony, Hong Kong actor Xiao Zhengnan announced the news of his marriage to his girlfriend Huang Sui who has been in love for four years. The friends present sent their blessings one after another. On the evening of December 16,

2. An annual event for Hong Kong drama fans – Hong Kong TVB

3. How did Xiao Zhengnan announce the wedding news? At the 2018 TVB Awards Ceremony, Hong Kong actor Xiao Zhengnan announced the news of his marriage with his girlfriend Huang Nianjin, who had been in love for four years, and friends present sent their blessings. On the evening of December 16,

4. The annual grand event for Hong Kong drama fans – Hong Kong TVB 2018 Million Star Awards Ceremony was held in Tseung Kwan O TV City, Hong Kong. After meeting the emperor, it has not been announced yet. First of all, it revealed a big news: ——Xiao Zhengnan and Huang Cuiru announced their wedding news on the spot!

5. It is unknown when Xiao Zhengnan will announce his marriage, but Xiao Zhengnan announced his marriage with his girlfriend Huang Cuiru. According to reports, the two had a spark when they collaborated on the filming of “Madam MADAM”, and they later jointly won the TVB Screen Couple Award for My Favorite TVB. After being together for many years,

6. There was also news of a breakup, which was urged many times by the audience. It is really gratifying to announce the wedding news now. Huang Cui, like Xiao Zhengnan, made their relationship public in May 2014. At first, rumors of their being in a love triangle caused controversy, but as time went on, their relationship grew from strength to strength. Now finally tied the knot,

7. This is a big deal.

8. Speaking of the news that Xiao Zhengnan announced his marriage on the spot, many viewers were also very surprised. Although they already knew the fact of their relationship, they still rarely announced their marriage news on the spot. The most unexpected moment of the night was when Xiao Zhengnan and Cao Yonglian won the most popular TV partner for “Brothers’ Big Tea”.

9. Huang Cuiru’s sweet call came from the audience, and my wife officially announced her marriage! Afterwards, Huang Cuiru stepped onto the stage and kissed Xiao Zhengnan sweetly, TVB stars cheered and applauded to send blessings.

10. On Huang Cuiru’s birthday in October this year, Xiao Zhengnan specially held a birthday party for him, and even prepared a cake. Huang Cuiru was originally a news anchor, because he often had the opportunity to visit Stephen Chow, he was known as Stephen Chow’s host, and Huang Cuiru is said to have a good family background.

11. F’s father, Huang Yonghua, was revealed by the media to be one of the bosses of Wang Li’an Group, so after entering the entertainment circle, she was gradually accepted by the audience with her sweet appearance and cute smile, and was even called Cui Ru BB by the audience who loved her. Huang Cuiru’s public boyfriend is Xiao Zhengnan, a junior at TVB.

12. Recently, for his girlfriend Huang Cuiru’s birthday on the 23rd, Xiao Zhengnan even specially held a birthday party for his beloved girlfriend. Except for Huang Cuiru, all of them were boys.

This article has finished sharing the relevant information about what happened to Xiao Zhengnan’s announcement of the marriage news and when Xiao Zhengnan announced the marriage news.