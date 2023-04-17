What to play this week: “Dead Island 2”, “Horizon West: The Scorching Coast”, etc._Game_World_Story

Original title: What to play this week: “Dead Island 2”, “Horizon West: The Scorching Coast”, etc.

What to play this week: “Dead Island 2”, “Horizon West: The Scorching Coast”, etc.

Check out what fun games this week has to offer. In addition to “Dead Island 2” and “West of the Horizon: The Scorching Coast”, “Legend of My World” and “Advanced Warfare 1+2 Re-Boot Camp” will also be launched this week. Games, come here to see if there is anything you want to play.

“Pet Hotel”: Here you will have a place where you can start the business plan of your dreams. Pet Hotel gives you a unique opportunity to build, conceive, and manage a place where pets can feel at home. Cats, dogs, little turtles, and various other animals are waiting for your meticulous care and attention.

“The Demon Seeker: Legend of League of Legends”: This is an action role-playing game that takes place in the League of Legends universe. Players will play Silas, a mage who has just escaped from years of captivity. Swing the chains that once bound you, and free Demacia from the tyranny of the mageseekers.

Minecraft Legends: Explore a soft land, rich in resources and lush biomes, on the brink of destruction. The raging piglins have arrived, and it is your responsibility to inspire your allies and lead them into strategic battles to save the overworld.

“God of Rock and Roll”: Gathering the greatest musicians in the universe, they will compete for the crown of music supremacy. Hit the notes according to the beat, release the sound waves to attack the opponent, and win the rhythm battle game.

“Desktop Dungeon: Backtracking”: Using strategy elements and using Roguelike as the framework, it builds a gameplay that is easy to learn, difficult to master, long-lasting fun, and tactically changeable. In the game, as the manager of the kingdom, you will send heroes of different races and professions to adventure in various dungeons, challenge a wide variety of enemies with different characteristics, and gradually develop the kingdom.

Disney Infinity Speed ​​(Early Access): Master each character’s special skills on the track to emerge victorious in this game from the team at arcade racing game Asphalt!

Song of the Long Night: In this charming twin-stick action roguelike, you’ll explore a fairy-tale underworld while being pursued by a mysterious force of corruption. Befriend lovable characters, use the powers of Chaos to fight back enemies, and uncover the secrets of this subterranean kingdom trapped in a time loop.

“Horizon West: The Scorching Coast”: Aloy will go to the south of the land of the Tinako clan, where the once prosperous Los Angeles has now become a dangerous volcanic mountain range, and the story of the DLC will end immediately after the main storyline , continue to unfold the exciting story.

Moon of Dazar’alon: A retro difficult platformer. On the many satellites of Da Saron, several Da Saron exploration teams are waiting for search and rescue on the satellites. You will perform a series of rescue missions here, carry a jetpack on your back, pick up a laser gun, and issue instructions to these weak chickens in the field to protect them from dangers from the environment and alien creatures, and experience the timeless combination of retro graphics and modern technology .

OTXO: A brutal, dark, fast-paced meatball game filled with precise yet brutal gunplay and time-bending slow motion. In this game, players will enter a misty abstract mansion to save loved ones. Face your own inner demons and uncover the mansion’s secrets.

"Coffee Heart Talk II: Roselle and Butterfly": Your favorite late-night coffee shop can open again, prepare a cup or two of hot drinks, and catch up with your fantasy friends. You are the store manager here, and there will not only be humans patronizing the store, but also fantasy characters such as elves and orcs. Hear their stories and whip up a hot drink or two to warm their hearts. Tin Hearts: Guide a team of tin toy soldiers through a world full of magical toys in this immersive puzzler from the creators of Fable. "Akiba Tale 2 Director's Cut": Akihabara x vampire x ultimate whimsical battle, while also newly writing an additional "Catty Route" ten years after the original. Please witness the true ending of the story that has not been told until now. "Final Fantasy Pixel Remastered Edition": The game includes the 1st to 6th works of the FF series, and the function of switching BGM has been added in the Switch version and PS4 version. In addition, acceleration functions such as ON/OFF of encountering enemies, adjustment of experience points and other acceleration functions have been added, allowing players to experience the fun and diverse gameplay closer to the original version. Lost Blade: an action-adventure game. You will play a rebellious explorer, accompanied by Boggy, to the ancient Akrea Valley, unravel the mysterious history buried in it, master the power of three Akrea metals, and make this war-torn land The land regains its former balance. Dead Island 2: A deadly virus is spreading through Los Angeles, transforming hosts into hungry zombies. You've been bitten, infected, and given powers beyond your immunity; uncover the truth behind the outbreak and find out who…or what you really are. "Advanced Warfare 1+2 Re-Boot Camp": This game is a simulated war game launched by Nintendo, which adopts turn-based combat mode and production mode. The Crowd of the Series adds control over the commander, enhancing the use of tactics. "Man Ting Fang: Prosperity in the Song Dynasty (Early Access)": In 960 AD, the Zhao Song Dynasty was established, and the society was waiting for prosperity. As the newly appointed magistrate, you will lead the people to open up wasteland and build cities, revitalize all industries, and create a prosperous and prosperous age. There is a lot of traffic, scholars, farmers, businessmen, restaurants and teahouses are all over the streets and alleys, and Goulan Washe sings the joys and sorrows of the world. However, behind the singing and dancing is a hidden crisis.

