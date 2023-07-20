What will happen this weekend in Neuquén and Río Negro before the wave of high temperatures throughout the country

After a week that started very coldthe people of Neuquén and Río Negro look at the weather forecast for the last weekend of winter holidays with some expectations that there are warmer temperatures in the region.

It is that, for example, This Thursday, maximum temperatures of up to 16 degrees Celsius are expected in Neuquén Capital and up to 18 in Roca, among some of the cities in the area. These temperatures, which seem to have left the below zero of days ago far away, they generate some expectations in the middle of a strange winter.

However, do not get excited about these conditions. It is that, as reported by the Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC)the passage of a front from the Pacific maintains variable cloudiness and instability with probable rains in northern Patagoniaup to and including Friday.

The rains and snowfalls will intensify towards the weekend in the mountainous area of ​​Neuquén and Río Negrowhich will generate a new decrease in maximum temperatures during Saturday and Sunday and towards the beginning of next week that will not reach double digits.

Buenos Aires and a temperature record for the next few days

As reported Argentine Newsfrom this Thursday the thermal marks will rise in City and Greater Buenos Aires, with minimums close to 10 degrees and maximums that will touch or exceed 20. But for Saturday it is expected that in the entire AMBA area the maximum temperature exceeds 26 degreesa thermal mark that occurred a few times in the history of Capital Federal and its surroundings.

The maximum temperature record during the winter corresponds to June 29, 1979, the day in which in Buenos Aires the maximum was 30.2 degrees. Meanwhile, the most important of the month of July It was in 1997, when two days exceeded 29 degrees.

The last time the maximum was close to 30 degrees was in 2008, on July 16, when the maximum reached 26.9 degrees.





