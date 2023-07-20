Xi Jinping Emphasizes the Strengthening of Cultivated Land Protection in Central Economic Commission Meeting

Xi Jinping presided over the second meeting of the Central Financial and Economic Commission to emphasize effectively strengthen the protection of cultivated land and make every effort to improve the quality of cultivated land. Steadily expanding agricultural production space. Li Qiang, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang attended.

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 20th. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Director of the Central Finance and Economics Commission, chaired the second meeting of the Central Finance and Economics Commission on the afternoon of July 20 to study issues such as strengthening the protection of cultivated land and the comprehensive transformation and utilization of saline-alkali land.

Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at the meeting, emphasizing that food security is the “big man of the country”, and cultivated land is the lifeblood of food production. It is necessary to implement the strategy of storing grain on the ground and storing grain on technology, earnestly strengthen the protection of cultivated land, make every effort to improve the quality of cultivated land, fully tap the potential of comprehensive utilization of saline-alkali land, steadily expand agricultural production space, and improve comprehensive agricultural production capacity.

Li Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Premier of the State Council, and Deputy Director of the Central Financial and Economic Commission, Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the CPC, and Member of the Central Financial and Economic Commission, Ding Xuexiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Vice Premier of the State Council, and Member of the Central Financial and Economic Commission attended the meeting.

The meeting heard reports from the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Central Finance Office (Central Agricultural Office), and the National Development and Reform Commission on strengthening the protection of cultivated land and the comprehensive transformation and utilization of saline-alkali land.

The meeting pointed out that the party has always attached great importance to the protection of cultivated land. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee has implemented a series of hard measures to keep the red line of cultivated land and initially curb the continuous decline in the total amount of cultivated land.

However, it was emphasized that the national conditions of China with more people and less land have not changed, the problems of “non-grain” and “non-agricultural” arable land are still prominent, and there are still many debts in terms of farmland water conservancy. The task of farmland protection has become more arduous and must be further strengthened.

The meeting emphasized that cultivated land protection is a systematic project. It is necessary to grasp the important requirements of equal emphasis on quantity and quality, strict law enforcement, systematic promotion, and sustainable use. Solid and practical measures must be adopted to consolidate the responsibility for the protection of cultivated land and improve the quality of cultivated land.

Reforms and improvements in the balance system of cultivated land occupation and compensation were also discussed, as well as the need to mobilize the enthusiasm of farmers and local governments to protect cultivated land and grow grain.

The comprehensive transformation and utilization of saline-alkali land was recognized as an important aspect of the protection and improvement of cultivated land. It was mentioned that China has many saline-alkali lands, and the trend of salinization of cultivated land in some areas is intensifying. Therefore, it is of great significance to carry out comprehensive transformation and utilization of saline-alkali land.

The meeting concluded by reviewing and approving the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the Comprehensive Utilization of Saline-Alkali Land”. Other matters were also discussed during the meeting.

Members of the Central Financial and Economic Commission attended the meeting, and responsible comrades from relevant departments of the central and state agencies were present as well.

