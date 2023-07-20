Home » Iraq expels the Swedish ambassador from its territory | abbreviations
On Thursday, July 20, Iraq announced the withdrawal of the Iraqi Chargé d’Affaires from his embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. He also asked the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraqi territory.

Where the media office of the Iraqi Prime Minister, “Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani,” announced in a statement that the latter “directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to withdraw the Iraqi Chargé d’Affaires from the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in the Swedish capital, Stockholm. He also directed the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraqi territory, in response to the repeated permission of the Swedish government to burn the Holy Qur’an, insult Islamic sanctities, and burn the Iraqi flag.”

Earlier, “Al-Sudani” chaired an emergency meeting against the background of granting the Swedish government a license to burn the Qur’an, and the incident of burning the Swedish embassy in Baghdad.

