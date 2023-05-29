Who is Josefina Di Palma, the girlfriend of the Argentine pilot Agustín Canapino

He argentinian pilot Augustine Canapinowith a unit from the Juncos Hollinger Racing team, participated in the Indianapolis 500 of motorsports, one of the events of the “Triple Crown” of the sport. Next to him, accompanying him at all times, was Josefina Di Palma, his girlfriend.

The young woman is from the Buenos Aires city of Arrecifes, like the runner. Di Palma, who studied at the University of Palermo, is a fashion designer and owner of Josephine Indumentariaa women’s clothing store located in her hometown.

Agustín Canapino did not arrive, but he fulfilled the Argentine dream of participating in the Indianapolis 500

Added to this, Josefina is animal protectionist. In his social networks you can see her participation in different adoption campaigns for stray dogs, as well as complaints against animal abuse.

In January 2023, the woman went to live in the United States with the pilot of Juncos Holllinger Racing to accompany him during the preparation for the Indianapolis 500. In that sense, she could be seen present at the races and attentive to Canapino’s performance.

in dialogue with carburetingDi Palma mentioned that he was “nervous”, but “accompanying him, supporting and making forces”. “It is impressive what he is doing there. I am very proud of what he is achieving. It is not easy, so I feel total admiration,” she added.

Consulted about the races, she clarified that both she and Agustín are “very focused.” “The grid that is coming now is super special. I don’t know what awaits us, it’s all new, but here we go“, he opined.

He also referred to the difficulties they faced when it came to adapting to living in a new country: “There were difficult days, but I always supported him and tried to calm the waters. I always say the same thing ‘It’s going to happen, tomorrow is going to be a new day and we’re going to see things differently'”.

Despite the fact that the move “totally changed their lives”, he clarified that they are adapting well, stressing the importance of being together to face the “difficult days”. “Being together made everything so much easier. because it is all very different. At the beginning it was very difficult, but we adapted well,” he explained.

In tune with his statements, Canapino spoke about his girlfriend’s accompaniment in that professional stage. In dialogue with the same medium, he referred to a particular moment, after his debut in IndyCar, where they took a photo where Josefina was hugging him after finishing the tour. “That moment was very special. I had just gotten off, I couldn’t with my life. I was very excited and I was very grateful to Jose who accompanied me throughout this processwho lived it with me, who was encouraged to come and live here,” he said.

And he added: “These two months, the two of them alone, were hard. The sacrifice was very great for both of them. So it was a nice moment. Nothing more beautiful than when you get off being able to be with who accompanies you, especially in bad times, because in good times it’s very easy.”

mb / ds