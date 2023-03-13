the teacher Ana Natalia Ayala, 45 years old, died Friday afternoon after being infected with hantavirus. She was admitted to the San Carlos de Bariloche sanatorium.

Ayala era dteacher of the kindergarten “Homiguitas” and he was also part of the Neighborhood Council of the Frutillar neighborhood, of the Andean city.

«It has also been part of previous commissions, great neighbor, great mother, great friend and companion of work. Our condolences to their family and loved ones and RIP NATY “, they expressed from the neighborhood council.

The technical secretary of the IV Sanitary Zone, the doctor Víctor Parodi explained that the result of the PCR study was sent to the Malbrán Institute for identify if it is the same variant that was detected some time ago in the Andean zone or if it is another subtype.

Sources from the sanatorium told this medium that as a preventive measure it was decided to isolate close contacts for 40 days.

After the news broke, there were different messages on networks lamenting the death of the teacher.

Parodi recalled that Bariloche is part of the Andean zone of Río Negro, Neuquén and Chubut that is considered an “endemic zone because cases can appear at any time of the year, although at some point there may be a more intense outbreak”. Rodents, known as long-tailed rodents, live in this vast area and are the natural reservoir of the virus.



