Who was Robinson Gatica? A report describes him as never before, a year after his death in La Angostura

They called Robinson Leonardo Gatica “black” and “Indian”, and they had him classified as an alcoholic and drug addict since adolescence. The relevance that was given to that profile he hid other aspects of his life: that of a man who he worked 11 years waiting for a transfer to the plant that never came, in an unhealthy sector to gain more weight; overprotective of his family; that on his last night alive bought the youngest son ice cream because it was his favorite dessert.

This July 20 marks one year since the death of Gatica (32) in the context of a violent police operation at his home in the Las Piedritas neighborhood of Villa La Angostura. three forensic reports disagree on cause of deaththat is why a board of notables of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation was asked to issue a kind of opinion on opinions. meanwhile there is five accused police officers releasedbut with prohibition of approach.

In the file it appears a psychoenvironmental report carried out by the psychiatrist and psychoanalyst Oscar Pellegrini, at the request of the lawsuit representing the Robinson family, the lawyer Lorena Miani and the lawyer Luis Virgilio Sánchez.

The professional, with extensive experience in accompanying and protecting witnesses and plaintiffs in trials against State terrorism, interviewed relatives, friends, acquaintances and co-workers of the victim. That allowed him draw up a hitherto unknown picture of Robinsonthe fifth of seven children from a marriage that dissolved when he was 9 years old.

Despite all the difficulties he had to face throughout his short life, Robinson she worked hard to start a family and have a stable job to support her with dignity. He married, had three children, a house in Las Piedritas where he would die, and worked 11 years as a contract in the Municipality of La Angostura in the waste collection sector. she chose him because they paid him a bonus for unhealthy work.

He waited for a pass to the plant that never occurred. Former co-workers say that she was a victim of mistreatment, and that reported an alleged fuel theft.

Robinson, indicates the report by psychiatrist Pellegrini, liked be and feel provider of your family, even overprotective, and that he lacked nothing. the night of his death she made them dinnerand for dessert he served ice cream, at the request of his youngest son.

The other aspect of Robinson’s life is that of the young man who at the age of 12 he already consumed alcoholat 14 he was admitted to a therapeutic community which, according to his acquaintances, “He came out having greater knowledge regarding drugs”.

During his adolescence, he denounced on several occasions institutional violence by the police. At the age of 13, she told her mistress, Viviana Núñez, “I don’t make it to 30”.

Núñez published a letter after the death of his student, of which Pellegrini reproduces some fragments. “He carried on himself stigmatizing coats of arms, being poor, Indian, black, drunk and addicted (…) With all this baggage against him, he knew how to overcome himself, get out of poverty and marginalityplanning a family, having children and taking care of them, stabilizing a job situation, enjoying going on vacation with your family, listening to music, have dreams of inclusion and progress in lifealways fighting against their own vulnerabilities, always counting on their family affections and some recognition from the community, which meant that the event of their violent death did not go unnoticed by society. A ‘nobody’ who enjoyed many affections and the respect of ‘notables’ of the town».





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

